Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
community

More than 50 teams test their knowledge at Kent Quiz Night

More than 50 teams test their knowledge at Kent Quiz Night

More that 50 teams filled the Kent firehouse Saturday, Sept. 19, for Kent Memorial Library’s annual Quiz Night fundraiser. Creative team names included “Let’s Get Quizzical,” “Trivia Killed the Radio Star” and “I Thought This Was Bingo.”

Lans Christensen

KENT — More than 50 teams packed the Kent firehouse Saturday, Sept. 19, for Kent Memorial Library’s annual Quiz Night.

Competitors gathered around tables beside the firetrucks, bringing food and refreshments for an evening of trivia and community competition.

The teams showed some creativity before the questions even began, with team names that included, “Let’s Get Quizzical,” “Trivia Killed the Radio Star,” “Schroedinger’s Cats,” “We Couldn’t Find Two Friends,” “I Thought This Was Bingo” and “Kent We Just Google It?”

Teams of four answered questions over 10 rounds, with a break at the halfway point. The highest-scoring team was eligible for a $200 prize.

Each team paid an entry fee and contributed a bottle of wine toward a raffle basket. Proceeds from the event benefited Kent Memorial Library, an independent nonprofit library that relies on fundraising, memberships and donations in addition to financial support from the town.

The categories were creative and designed to stump as many contestants as possible. Topics included camp songs, human-body trivia and hairstyles.

One of the most talked-about challenges involved tasting and identifying saltwater taffy flavors, including the exotic chili mango.

The winning team was Lizzie Bennett and the Pemberlies, made up of Kent School faculty members.

“It was a very silly evening,” library Director Sarah Marshall said, “and we made a nice, tidy profit for the library.”

Marshall said a final total could not be determined until expenses were calculated, “but it was a good night all around.”

Lans Christensen
community

Latest News

Cardona urges more pathways from high school to rewarding careers

Cardona urges more pathways from high school to rewarding careers

Former U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks at Salisbury Forum Friday, Sept. 18, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Ruth Epstein

FALLS VILLAGE — Former U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called for better coordination among schools, colleges, employers and government agencies to give Connecticut students more options after high school.

Cardona, who also served as Connecticut’s education commissioner, spoke at the Salisbury Forum’s first program of the season Friday, Sept. 18, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury forum

Republican candidates rally supporters at Salisbury event ahead of election

Republican candidates rally supporters at Salisbury event ahead of election

Among the candidates attending Sunday’s Republican Meet the Candidates event in Salisbury were, from left, Judge of Probate Jordan Richards, Chris Shea, John Bolton, Jen Tooker, Fred Wilms and Matt Corey.

Ruth Epstein

SALISBURY — Republican candidates seeking state and federal offices rallied supporters around affordability, taxes, public safety and government accountability during a campaign event at the Town Grove on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Sponsored by the Salisbury and Sharon Republican town committees, the gathering featured candidates ranging from governor to judge of probate. Speakers outlined their priorities while directing much of their criticism at Democratic incumbents.

Keep ReadingShow less
elections

Kent home prices hit new high in August

Kent home prices hit new high in August

Built in 1914, the three-bedroom home at 46 Spooner Hill Road overlooks neighboring fields from its 5.5-acre property. With more than 2,500 square feet of living space and central air conditioning, it sold for $1,060,000 after 187 days on the market, below its original asking price of $1,295,000, according to Smart MLS.

Christine Bates

KENT — The median sale price for a single-family home in Kent reached a record $760,750 for the 12 months ending Aug. 31, 2026.

The median was 57% above the $484,000 recorded a year earlier and 1% higher than the previous record of $753,000 set in the 12 months ending in August 2024. The figures exclude condominiums.

Keep ReadingShow less
real estate
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Avoiding a deer

Keep ReadingShow less
crime

$13 million boost for Sharon Hospital

$13 million boost for Sharon Hospital

Sharon Hospital will receive $13.1 million in federal funding to expand services.

Provided

SHARON Sharon Hospital will receive $13.1 million in federal funding to expand care for older residents, improve access to specialists and establish an outpatient rehabilitation facility outside its campus.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sept. 16 that the award is part of $50 million in first-year agreements finalized by the Connecticut Department of Social Services under the Rural Health Transformation Program.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon hospital

Voters approve $650K move of historic Lakeville train station

Voters approve $650K move of historic Lakeville train station

A delivery truck strikes the overhanging roof of Lakeville’s historic railroad station on Ethan Allen Street on Monday, Sept. 21. The collision came five days after voters approved spending up to $650,000 to move the building back 19 feet from the roadway.

Madi Long

SALISBURY — Voters overwhelmingly approved spending up to $650,000 to move Lakeville’s historic train station and construct a new foundation during a well-attended town meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The proposal passed 111-37, with 105 residents voting in person and another 43 online.

Keep ReadingShow less
municipality
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.