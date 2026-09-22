More than 50 teams test their knowledge at Kent Quiz Night

KENT — More than 50 teams packed the Kent firehouse Saturday, Sept. 19, for Kent Memorial Library’s annual Quiz Night.
Competitors gathered around tables beside the firetrucks, bringing food and refreshments for an evening of trivia and community competition.
The teams showed some creativity before the questions even began, with team names that included, “Let’s Get Quizzical,” “Trivia Killed the Radio Star,” “Schroedinger’s Cats,” “We Couldn’t Find Two Friends,” “I Thought This Was Bingo” and “Kent We Just Google It?”
Teams of four answered questions over 10 rounds, with a break at the halfway point. The highest-scoring team was eligible for a $200 prize.
Each team paid an entry fee and contributed a bottle of wine toward a raffle basket. Proceeds from the event benefited Kent Memorial Library, an independent nonprofit library that relies on fundraising, memberships and donations in addition to financial support from the town.
The categories were creative and designed to stump as many contestants as possible. Topics included camp songs, human-body trivia and hairstyles.
One of the most talked-about challenges involved tasting and identifying saltwater taffy flavors, including the exotic chili mango.
The winning team was Lizzie Bennett and the Pemberlies, made up of Kent School faculty members.
“It was a very silly evening,” library Director Sarah Marshall said, “and we made a nice, tidy profit for the library.”
Marshall said a final total could not be determined until expenses were calculated, “but it was a good night all around.”