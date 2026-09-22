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Republican candidates rally supporters at Salisbury event ahead of election

Republican candidates rally supporters at Salisbury event ahead of election

Among the candidates attending Sunday’s Republican Meet the Candidates event in Salisbury were, from left, Judge of Probate Jordan Richards, Chris Shea, John Bolton, Jen Tooker, Fred Wilms and Matt Corey.

Ruth Epstein

SALISBURY — Republican candidates seeking state and federal offices rallied supporters around affordability, taxes, public safety and government accountability during a campaign event at the Town Grove on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Sponsored by the Salisbury and Sharon Republican town committees, the gathering featured candidates ranging from governor to judge of probate. Speakers outlined their priorities while directing much of their criticism at Democratic incumbents.

Tom Morrison, chairman of the Salisbury Republican Town Committee and the event’s host, called the Republican slate the party’s strongest to date.

“We have the strongest ticket from top to bottom that we’ve ever had,” he said.

He urged supporters to begin displaying campaign signs, noting that Democratic signs had already appeared around the area. “We wanted to wait so as not to despoil the landscape as the Democrats have,” he joked.

State Sen. Ryan Fazio, the Republican candidate challenging Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, focused on affordability, lowering utility costs, public safety and education.

Fazio said Lamont’s economic policies have made Connecticut less affordable.

He also accused Lamont of running a negative campaign instead of presenting a record of accomplishments or a plan for another term.

He also argued that the governor has centralized authority in Hartford and weakened local control, including over zoning decisions.

“You’d think after eight years, he’d tell you what he’s accomplished,” he said, adding Lamont has “no plan” for what he wants to do next.

Lamont has presented affordability and economic growth as central themes of his reelection campaign.

Matt Corey, Fazio’s running mate and the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, also criticized the Lamont administration’s economic policies.

Corey, who is challenging Democratic Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, said he and Fazio would seek to reduce property and corporate taxes and make Connecticut more affordable for retirees and businesses.

Peter Lumaj, the Republican candidate for secretary of the state, emphasized election administration. Lumaj said his childhood under Communist rule in Albania shaped his belief in the importance of meaningful and secure elections.

He argued that the secretary of the state’s office should be administered without partisan influence and cited alleged voting irregularities in several Connecticut municipalities. Lumaj criticized Democratic incumbent Stephanie Thomas’ handling of election security.

Thomas has defended the integrity of Connecticut’s elections while acknowledging the need to investigate documented irregularities, including those in Bridgeport.

Republican attorney general candidate John Bolton criticized Democratic incumbent William Tong for participating in lawsuits challenging actions by President Donald Trump’s administration. Bolton said the attorney general should concentrate more heavily on matters directly affecting Connecticut residents.

Tong has said those legal challenges are intended to protect Connecticut residents, state programs and federal funding.

Chris Shea, the Republican candidate in the 5th Congressional District, criticized Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes’ record and said he had received encouragement from voters in Waterbury, Hayes’ hometown.

Republican treasurer candidate Fred Wilms highlighted his financial background and argued that Connecticut should change the way its pension investments are overseen. He criticized Democratic Treasurer Erick Russell’s experience and investment record and called for transferring some authority from the treasurer to a board of trustees.

Jen Tooker, the Republican candidate for state comptroller, focused on Connecticut’s long-term liabilities and business climate. The former Westport first selectman argued that Democratic Comptroller Sean Scanlon lacks sufficient financial experience and said the state must address its debt obligations to attract more businesses.

State Sen. Stephen Harding, the Republican minority leader who represents the 30th District, accused Democratic lawmakers of circumventing state spending controls and called for reducing government spending.

“We need to rein in our spending and reduce the size of government,” Harding said. “I believe in common sense.”

Harding is being challenged by Democrat Aaron Zimmer of Brookfield. The 30th District includes Salisbury, Sharon, Cornwall, Kent, North Canaan and several other northwestern Connecticut communities.

Judge of Probate Jordan Richards also spoke briefly. He is running unopposed.

Connecticut’s general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
elections

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