Hayes criticizes Trump, outlines priorities at Sharon gathering

SHARON — U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes discussed education, health care, immigration, voting rights and other national issues Thursday during a gathering with supporters at a constituent’s home in Sharon.
“We are facing a future different from one we have ever had before,” said Hayes, a Democrat who has represented Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District since 2019. “We have to be bold and unapologetic to reverse some of the cruelty of this administration.”
Hayes is seeking a fifth term in November against Republican challenger Chris Shea.
Hayes called many of her House colleagues “cowards,” saying they privately express dissatisfaction with the Trump administration, “but it means nothing if they give him a pass and don’t hold him to some accountability.”
Hayes accused President Donald Trump of being the most corrupt president in history and described him as “narcissistic.”
A former Waterbury public school teacher, Hayes spoke about her commitment to education and student welfare. She serves on House committees overseeing education and agriculture.
“My committee on education is jumping. Everything is being attacked and eroded on every level,” she said.
Hayes then announced publicly for the first time that she plans to seek the chairmanship of the education committee.
“This moment calls for different leadership, a different response,” she said. “People are happy I’m a teacher. Education saved my life. I’m up for the challenge and ready to do the job. My resolve is strong and my commitment is firm.”
Hayes said she has advocated for nutrition programs through an education subcommittee, adding that “hungry kids don’t learn.”
She also discussed environmental protection, saying she helped preserve 40 miles of the Housatonic and Farmington rivers, and identified health care as another priority.
Addressing other national issues, Hayes said Americans should be concerned about voting rights and immigration.
“We have normalized how this country operates. It’s about rewriting history.”
Hayes said two things can be true at the same time when discussing U.S. support for Israel. She said Israel can be supported without giving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a blank check.
She also expressed gratitude for the support she has received since first being elected, including large and small campaign donations.
“The day after I was elected, I became everyone’s congresswoman.”
State Rep. Maria Horn, a Democrat representing the 64th District, also attended the gathering and praised Hayes’ work on behalf of her constituents. Horn, who is seeking a fifth term, and Hayes discussed their work with area farmers and concerns about the effect of the Trump administration’s immigration policies on farmworkers.
Aaron Zimmer of Brookfield, a Democratic candidate for the 30th Senate District seat held by Republican Stephen Harding, also attended.
During a question-and-answer period, one attendee asked Hayes how Trump could have been elected twice.
Hayes responded by listing several accomplishments of the Biden administration and discussing what she viewed as the resentment underlying some political divisions.
“Many believe if you’re helping someone else, you’re taking something away from me. This goes beyond policy differences; this is just mean.”