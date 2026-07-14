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Republicans gather to hear candidate Ryan Fazio speak in Kent

Governor’s Race

Republicans gather to hear candidate Ryan Fazio speak in Kent

Ryan Fazio, the Republican candidate for governor, addresses supporters Thursday in Kent. The event was moderated by Tom Morrison, chairman of the Salisbury Republican Town Committee.

Ruth Epstein

KENT — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Fazio pledged to cut taxes, lower electric bills and return more authority to local communities during a campaign stop Thursday, telling more than 50 supporters that Connecticut’s problems stem from what he called failed state leadership.

Speaking at the Kent Community House, Fazio outlined a platform centered on a proposed $2 billion middle-class tax cut, reducing government spending, lowering energy costs and rolling back state policies he said have eroded local control over issues such as zoning.

Fazio, 36, represents Connecticut’s 36th House District and is challenging Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont in November. The event was hosted by the Republican town committees of Kent, Salisbury and Sharon and moderated by Salisbury Republican Town Committee Chairman Tom Morrison.

He said the first step, if elected governor, would be limiting the growth of state spending, arguing that Lamont’s budgets have grown by about 8% annually while Connecticut continues to take on more debt.

“I’m proposing a $2 billion middle-class tax cut,” he said.

Second, Fazio said he would work to reduce electric bills.

“We have the second highest bills in the country ahead of Hawaii and California,” he said. “The fault is in our state policies and the governor.” He criticized the public benefits charge on electric bills, saying while some of the programs it funds have merit, the costs have grown beyond what taxpayers should bear.

Fazio also argued that Connecticut’s tradition of home rule has been undermined by the governor, pointing to zoning policies as an example.

“I believe we need more housing, but developers and the governor shouldn’t override decisions by those who know their towns best,” Fazio said, drawing applause from the audience.

“This state could flourish like nothing else,” Fazio said. “Yet Connecticut is struggling. Why? Because of the failure of state leaders and their policies.”

He talked about citizens hurting due to what he deemed high taxation, making it difficult for them to put down roots, purchase homes or retire. “This election represents a turning point; gives us a chance to change the trajectory.”

Morrison, the moderator, asked Fazio a series of questions, including why he thought he could achieve his goals if the General Assembly is under Democratic control.

Fazio, who touted his ability to work with elected officials from across the aisle, replied, “We can always find common ground. For example, everyone can agree taxes and electric bills are too high.”

He also noted the governor has veto power for leverage, “but I will not promise anything that is not realistic.”

Asked to talk about education, Fazio said current reading scores among certain grade levels are unacceptable. He called for higher expectations, getting back to basics and more instructional time in the classroom.

Fazio touched on the Trust Act, a state law that limits local and state law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities (ICE), which Lamont supports. “Legal immigration is good and necessary, but we need laws to protect our safety,” Fazio said, stating if he became governor he would repeal it.

Morrison mentioned a recent poll showing Fazio trailing Lamont by 13 points and asked for his reaction. Fazio dismissed the survey, saying it did not accurately reflect the state of the race.

On a lighter subject, Morrison asked Fazio if Connecticut should have participated in the recent National Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I regret he didn’t participate,” he replied.

The event concluded with questions from the audience.

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