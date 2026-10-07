Lee Sohl and her therapy dogs

Wylie is not just a cute dog who attracts attention wherever he goes; the Lhasa Apso also offers comfort and care to many.

Wylie is one of four therapy dogs owned by Lee Sohl. Along with Ruthie, a Pomeranian, and Gavin and Freddie, who are Yorkie mixes, they travel to schools, nursing homes, libraries and other facilities where they meet with those who can benefit from the interaction.

Sohl, a retired teacher, is the animal control officer in the towns of Kent, Cornwall, Salisbury and Sharon, as well as a professional dog trainer of several decades. She explained that all four, who are rescues, are trained in obedience and certified as therapy dogs.

“The right temperament makes the right therapy dog,” she said, noting that Wylie “is mellow, like a stuffed animal.” He proved her right. The interview was conducted on Main Street, where he sat on a blanket and calmly watched as pedestrians — several with dogs — walked by.

Sohl described the many visits to nursing homes, where the dogs snuggle with residents, bringing them so much joy. “One employee at a nursing home told me the visits are the best thing that happens to residents all week or all day,” she said.

Children often relate to the animals, openly sharing their feelings with them. The dogs are also part of a program in which children read to them to help improve their skills.

The dogs have been trained as canine first responders and are called in after traumatic incidents. The sooner the dogs get there, the more the effects of PTSD can be lessened. “Dogs can be the conduit to make them start processing,” Sohl said.

Sohl, wearing a T-shirt with the faces of the four dogs, said they have logged 254 visits in the past three years. Her work with the therapy dogs is entirely voluntary, and she makes visits upon request at no charge.

“I’m a talker. I enjoy meeting all the people,” she said. “I’m always gratified to learn later that a dog has helped people.”