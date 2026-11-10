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Kent program to honor people behind Templeton Farm’s 50 years

KENT – The next session of the “People and Places of Kent” program, co-sponsored by the Kent Senior Center and the Kent Historical Society, will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the center, when the topic will be “50 Years of Templeton Farm: The People Who Built and Sustained It.”

Templeton Farm is a 24-unit senior citizens’ housing complex. The session will serve to honor and remember many of the residents, staff, board members and others who helped make the development a haven since 1976.

Among those who will be remembered are Lisl Standen, a founder; Amos Jennings, a longtime board member; Marge Anderson, a board president; and resident Phyllis Foster, among others.

Those attending will be invited to share their memories of Templeton Farm’s long history beginning with community members who started to imagine the possibility of dedicated, affordable senior housing in town.

A celebration to mark its 50th anniversary was held on Oct. 18.

The “People and Places of Kent” programs are now held quarterly at the Kent Senior Center. They are free and open to all those 62 and older and their caregivers. Participants are encouraged to share ideas for future programs.

The center is located at 16 Swift Lane. Advance registration is requested by calling 860-927-1586 or emailing ssassist@townofkentct.gov.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
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