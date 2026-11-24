FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman Dave Barger was playing a bus driver with two children, a modest income and child support payments when he drew a card and laughed.

“Congratulations on the new addition to your family!” he said.

The card was one of the twists in the Game of Rent, a board game that puts players in the shoes of renters looking for a place they can afford, with enough room for their family and a manageable commute.

Jennifer Kronholm Clark and Amy Wynn of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity brought a version customized for the county to the David M. Hunt Library on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Nine people turned up, enough for one table of five players and another of four.

Wynn said the game was created by Kelsey Oesmann, an architect and affordable housing advocate in Nashville, Tennessee.“She created the game for Nashville and has done it for 25 others,” Wynn said.

Clark said getting a Litchfield County version made was relatively simple. It took a couple of phone consultations and some demographic information.

Players drew cards that assigned them jobs, work locations, family circumstances and medical needs, all factors that could shape their housing search.

As the game went on, some players were surprised that their characters earned too much to qualify for certain rentals, yet not enough to afford most housing.

The winner is the player who finds the least expensive rental closest to their job.

Falls Village Town Clerk Johanna Mann, who played at Barger’s table, said, “I think it opens the eyes of people who have never had to look for an apartment.”