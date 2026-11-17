KENT — Virginia Bush Suttman’s fingers work to keep people warm.

The Kent resident knits wool hats to help fight off the cold, while the proceeds from their sales go toward increasing the affordable housing stock in town.

Calling her project “Hats for Homes,” Suttman has knitted thousands of hats over the years to raise money for Kent Affordable Housing.

She said each hat is unique based on what yarns she has on hand. She uses leftover or discounted yarn, including donations, scraps from abandoned projects and even yarn “found in the box your grandmother had in her attic.”

Growing up in a town with a strong Quaker population, she lives by their adage of “Use it up. Wear it out. Make it do. Or do without.”

Her inventory is filled with brightly colored hats that mainly sell for between $20 and $30.

She said the colors and lengths of the yarn determine the patterns. She knits while watching programs on Netflix; primarily documentaries.

In college, the choice for relaxation was either playing bridge or knitting, she said. She chose knitting. At one point she was making them to sell, but realized the time spent and what she could get for selling them wasn’t very sensible. “So I just decided to give them away to KAH.”

Affordable housing has been a passion of hers for many years, and she has left her mark on several projects.

She smiles when speaking of Stuart Farm, in which three separate buildings on Maple Street Extension contain 13 units. She originally purchased the property, and oversaw the conversion and construction of the buildings, eventually turning them over to Kent Affordable Housing.

“That’s my pride and joy,” she said.

Suttman, a retired college professor of art history, said she likes to renovate structures.

She estimates she’s probably done eight or nine over the years. So becoming part of KAH, which oversees Stuart Farm and South Commons apartment complex, was a perfect fit. She served on the nonprofit for 20 years; 15 as president.

“Everyone needs a good home,” she said. “It’s satisfying to know you’re doing something people can use.”

Last year she raised $1,000 through the sale of her hats and she hopes to meet that total again this year.

She was at the Salisbury Fall Festival’s craft fair where she sold 33 hats, and will be at the Holiday Artisan Markets at the White Hart Inn on Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The response to her creations has been very positive and she plans to keep on doing it. When she posted on social media that she’d been successful at the fall festival, she received many comments.

Justin Potter, who is now KAH president, thanked her for her efforts and brought some of his honey to pair with her hats.

“A cozy hat and some honey for tea could be a nice combination.”

Hal Kamm wrote, “You are our hero,” while Ann Marie Ovitt said, “I love your hats and own a few of my own. Highly recommend.”

Joseph Baxer and Barbara Bacewicz noted, “Your creativity and commitment to affordable housing and affirming human dignity for all … is indeed an invitation to each of us … we are so privileged and called to be creative as we live out the gifts we have.Thank you.”

Those wishing further information or to purchase hats may email vbushsuttman@aol.com, text 203-736-7472 or call 860-927-3684.