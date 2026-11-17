According to PBS, “More than 5 million people have lost their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits since President Trump’s so-called One Big Beautiful Bill passed last year.” Combined with rising costs and new eligibility requirements, these cuts have placed additional pressure on families struggling to make ends meet. As more people turn to food banks and pantries for assistance, local farms are playing an increasingly important role in meeting that need. Hungry Reaper Farm in Morris, for example, supplies food and CSA shares to a variety of nonprofit organizations and schools.
In Dutchess County, The Webatuck Valley Farm Collaborative is working to strengthen the pipeline from farms to foodbanks. Led by Rock Steady Farm, Sweet Freedom Farm and Wildseed Community Farm and Healing Village, the collaborative hopes to double the infrastructure capacity for at least 15 local farms. This will allow them to increase supplies for food pantries and regional schools while expanding the farms’ reach to industrial buyers and distributors. By their estimation, the food hub “will supply and impact 9 school districts, 13 food pantries, and partner with 6 institutional buyers and 8 aggregators and distributors.”
ICE raids at large-scale farms across the country have brought renewed attention to the agricultural industry’s reliance on marginalized workers, many of whom work with no protections for pitiable wages. The Collaborative also seeks to level that playing field by providing safe, fairly paid jobs to workers. According to The Collaborative’s website, “shared infrastructure will ultimately increase QTBIPOC produce grown, stored and distributed by 300%.”
Right now, the Collaborative is working to raise the funds needed to make this vision a reality. It is one-third of the way to its $15 million goal. To help it get there, Stanfordville-based community hub and regenerative flower farm Foxtrot Farm & Flowers will hold a raffle during its second annual Farm & Friends pre-holiday market on Nov. 21 and 22.
Farm & Friends 2025.Provided
Farm & Friends is a hybrid pop-up market that breaks the traditional pay-to-play holiday market formula, run by Foxtrot’s owner Kate Farrer and Katie Cariello, food programs coordinator at the North East Community Center. Instead, all vendors share in the work and cost of the event. Beyond the structural side of things, the market sets itself apart by collaborating exclusively with small, local businesses.
The variety of vendors is wonderfully impressive, with over 25 businesses bringing prepared foods, farm-fresh ingredients, vintage treasures and unique art. Some unusual contributors include The Sardine Hotline, a mobile tinned fish store and fish therapy hotline; Fat of the Land, a seasonally based botanicals brand that offers an intriguing variety of syrups and serums; From Below Farm, which raises chickens on fresh grass and soy-free feed; and JosangPacha, which blends Peruvian and Korean cultural practices to make kimchi and screen-printed art. Local artist Meg Musgrove will lead a printmaking course on Saturday, and Noah Matthew Goodman will provide live music both days.
Much like the Webatuck Valley Farm Collaborative, the overall goal of the Farm & Friends market is to give local growers, makers and creators a place to share their efforts with the community before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Many of the farms involved with Farm & Friends could also contribute to and benefit from the finalized food hub.
The raffle in support of the Collaborative will feature coveted goods donated by participating vendors, including JNR Pottery, as well as a mushroom grow kit from Sugarshack Mushrooms. Due to popular demand, parking is timed and ticketed. Parking fees will also help support the vendors and farmers who made the event possible.
To book your time at the market, visit foxtrotfarmflowers.com