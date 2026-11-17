At the Ancram Center for the Arts, the stage has been host to numerous award winning professional actors, but it also often belongs to a neighbor with a story to tell. Other times, the performance moves out of the theater altogether, transforming a pond, a field or a corner of town into a stage.

That commitment to bringing theater into the community — and the community into the theater — has earned the Ancram Center the Larry Murray Award for Community Outreach and Support through Theater, one of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association’s annual Berkie Awards.

“We feel like we are contributing a lot to the community, so it’s nice to have that work recognized,” said Ancram Center co-director Jeff Mousseau.

For Mousseau, the award recognizes something fundamental to the theater’s identity.

“From the get-go, from when we first started running the joint here, the connection of community with theater is sort of central to our DNA,” he said. “It’s core.”

The award honors three of the center’s signature initiatives: “Real People Real Stories,” which helps local residents develop and perform personal narratives; “Writing on Your Feet,” which brings storytelling into area schools; and the biennial “Plein Air Plays,” which take theater into locations in and around Ancram.

The latter, Mousseau explained, was of particular interest to the Berkshire theater critics.

For each Plein Air Plays production, the center selects three locations and commissions site-specific performances. Audiences travel from one location to the next, experiencing what Mousseau describes as “a theater road trip or triptych.”

“Sometimes it’s the location that sort of drives what happens there. Sometimes it’s a particular artist that we approach to create a performance for that location,” he said.

The settings have ranged from idyllic ponds to the ball field beside the fire station.

“It’s very much celebrating performance in alternative locations, in that performance can happen anywhere,” Mousseau said. “But it’s also celebrating the town and what we love about Ancram.”

The performances also introduce new audiences to the theater. Some people who first encountered Ancram Center through the outdoor productions have since become regular patrons, Mousseau said.

Through “Writing on Your Feet,” the Ancram Center also works with hundreds of elementary school students at Taconic Hills and Webutuck, helping them identify, shape and share their own stories.

Mousseau said the school program grew naturally from the work with adults.

“We realized that the approach that we’re using with adults could be applicable in a school setting,” he said.

The program now reaches more than 300 students each fall, with some eventually coming to the Ancram Center to tell their stories publicly.

But perhaps the most intimate expression of the center’s community mission is “Real People Real Stories,” which returns to the mainstage Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m.

Developed by co-director Paul Ricciardi, the twice-yearly program has spent more than a decade inviting ordinary people to share extraordinary — or sometimes deceptively ordinary — moments from their lives. The stories are true, told live and without notes.

Participants don’t necessarily arrive with polished narratives. In fact, Mousseau said, they rarely do.

“Most of the time people are coming in with sort of an idea for a story, but they haven’t really ever told the story, nor have they shaped it or given it a structure.”

Ricciardi and lead teaching artist Sarah Katan work closely with each storyteller through a series of free workshops and individual sessions, helping participants discover what their stories are really about.

“A lot of times what happens is the story that they think they’re gonna be telling isn’t actually the story,” Mousseau explained. “Paul and Sarah are working with the storyteller to actually get to the core of the story.”

That process can involve five or six meetings before a storyteller takes the stage. Participation is free, and the center also offers storytelling workshops throughout the year, including at The Spark of Hudson, a nonprofit community learning hub in Hudson.

The Nov. 21 program features three area residents whose stories span different decades and experiences.

Ancram resident Frédérique Abramovici will recount unexpected moments of connection while swimming at Jacob Riis Park Beach on a sweltering July day in 1972.

Carol Morley of Castleton-on-Hudson will tell how a newspaper notice for a photography exhibition, first encountered in 2007, resurfaced in her memory during the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020, opening unexpected possibilities for happiness and changing her plans for the future.

And Ancramdale resident Marty Schwartz will share an unusual challenge he faced while growing his business.

The stories aren’t organized around a particular theme, and that’s part of their appeal.

“Their experience could be totally different life experience than mine, but you find yourself in these other stories,” said Mousseau. “And that’s the really cool part.”

The Ancram Center has become an integral part of the community, and its recognition by the Berkie Awards reflects the connections it has helped foster. For Mousseau, those connections begin with recognizing the complex lives behind familiar faces. “I think we all sort of know this privately, that we all carry a lot. And we often forget that about one another,” he said. “My hope is that we just grow a little bit more empathetic for one another.”

“Real People Real Stories” takes place Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. at the Ancram Center for the Arts. Tickets and more information are available at ancramcenter.org.