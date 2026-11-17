The mood was gleeful at the Salisbury Democratic Auction on Sunday as guests celebrated Democratic victories in the midterm elections.
Party supporters filled the Town Grove to mingle, enjoy refreshments and bid on auction items. Several said they were pleased with how Democrats had fared in local and national races.
“I’m still on a high,” saidJoe Woodard, chair of the Salisbury Democratic Town Committee. “It was an incredible victory. I wasn’t too surprised about Connecticut, but the breadth of victories was incredible.”
Asked what he thought of the results, Salisbury First Selectman Curtis G. Rand said, “Oh my god. Isn’t that great?”
Most attendees were in good spirits.
“It’s great to have this mood after the election and a party to celebrate,” said Tom Quinn, husband of state Rep. Maria Horn.
Jeanette Weber, a former Republican, said she is now a strong Democrat. “I didn’t leave the party; it left me.”
She marveled at how many women had won their races.
David Valcin, a Salisbury resident and actor with numerous television and film credits, served as auctioneer.
He opened by paying tribute to the late David Bayersdorfer, who had held the role for many years. The two served together on the Salisbury Board of Education, Valcin said, “and he became my friend and mentor. He made me better at what I do. I miss him as many of us do.”
Before taking bids, Valcin drew laughs by reading an imagined note of encouragement from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, whom he said he knew from his days as a bartender in Los Angeles.
All 19 items sold. The Lime Rock Park experience drew the highest bid at $2,050 after opening at $500. The winner will become a member of the Drivers Club on Club Day. The package includes four hours of on-track coaching with an instructor in the passenger seat and four general admission tickets to a public event at the park in 2027.
Other offerings included original cartoons by Peter Steiner, a Broadway show, a three-night getaway in San Francisco, a state Capitol tour and lunch with state Rep. Maria Horn and a birthday party for 10 at Grassland Dessert Cafe.
The evening also featured a raffle for the first time.
“This is a great event and we hope to keep doing it,” Woodard said. “It’s a wonderful fundraiser that adds to our bank account.”