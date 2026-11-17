Music has long been a powerful tool for protest, solidarity and social change. From civil rights anthems to contemporary songs of resistance, songwriting has helped give voice to movements and inspire collective action. Singer, composer and activist Taína Asili will explore that tradition during a four-day Social Justice Songwriting Retreat, Nov. 20 to 23, at Soul Fire Farm in Petersburgh, New York.
The retreat comes amid a renewed interest in collective singing as a form of activism. Organizations such as Singing Resistance are bringing people together across the country to use songs as tools for solidarity, nonviolent resistance and community building. The movement draws on the long history of music in social justice struggles, emphasizing the power of singing together to overcome fear, strengthen connections and inspire collective action.
Joined by co-facilitators Martín Urbach and Gaetano Vaccaro, Asili will guide participants in transforming personal stories and visions for a more just world into songs that can inspire action. The retreat combines songwriting workshops, collaboration, vocal and instrumental exploration and evening open mics, with time for reflection and community building.
A longtime activist whose music addresses issues of liberation, racial justice and climate change, Asili brings more than 25 years of experience connecting art with social movements. The intimate retreat, limited to 14 to 16 participants, includes accommodations and meals.
For registration and more information, visit tainaasili.com/fallretreat.