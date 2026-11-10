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Volunteers needed for North Canaan Thanksgiving dinner

NORTH CANAAN — Volunteers are needed to help carry on a Thanksgiving tradition at the Pilgrim House, 30 Granite Ave., where Beverly Becker is organizing her 19th annual Community Thanksgiving dinner for Nov. 26.

The free meal is open to everyone, offering turkey and all the fixings along with companionship during the holiday.

Becker and her crew begin preparations in early fall. She is seeking volunteers to prepare food the day before, pick up donations, serve meals, deliver dinners to people unable to attend and wash dishes.

The dinner draws support from across the community. Local Scouts place reminders at doors throughout town, North Canaan Elementary School students create placemats and Paul Ramunni provides accordion music. Residents and friends take on cooking duties, and the town’s churches also participate.

Much of the food is donated, but Becker is seeking monetary contributions to help pay for the turkeys.

Last year’s meal included 21 turkeys, 200 pounds of peeled vegetables, dozens of rolls and a wide array of desserts.

Becker said a Bible verse about feeding others inspired her to start the dinner as a way to help people facing hardship. Over the years, it has also become a gathering for those seeking friendship, people who cannot cook for themselves and those whose families live far away.

“We still have the hardship families, but they blend in so that you can’t really tell that they are there,” she said.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Becker at beverlybecker4
@gmail.com.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
community

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