Salisbury Democrats’ auction returns Nov. 15

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Democrats’ Fabulous Auction will bring an evening of food, laughter and bidding to the Town Grove on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Billed as “an evening of good cheer,” the event will feature hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and sparkling water, along with ice cream treats from Grassland Dessert Cafe in Lakeville.
Salisbury actor David Valcin will serve as auctioneer, taking on a role long held by the late David Bayersdorfer, who mixed humor with his appeals for bids.
Auction offerings include a state Capitol tour with state Rep. Maria Horn, a Salisbury resident who represents the 64th District, and an ice cream party for 10 from Grassland.
A raffle will feature items from local cafes, restaurants, shops and performance venues.
Tickets are $20 in advance at salisburydemocrats.com/auction or $25 at the door.