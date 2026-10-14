Falls Village home prices hold steady as sales rise

FALLS VILLAGE — Single-family home prices in the town of Canaan, also known as Falls Village, held steady over the past year, while sales volume increased in a market with few homes available.
The median sale price for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2026, was $650,000, virtually unchanged from $645,000 a year earlier and down 3.7% from $675,000 for the corresponding period in 2024.
The town’s rolling 12-month median peaked at $794,500 in July 2025. With so few transactions, however, a handful of sales can substantially influence the figures.
Average sale prices also declined, suggesting a shift away from higher-priced transactions.
The average for the latest 12-month period fell to $627,000, well below the $650,000 median. By comparison, averages exceeded medians in the two previous periods, reaching $735,500 for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2025, and $960,000 for the same period in 2024.
A total of 15 single-family homes sold during the 12 months ending Sept. 30, up from eight a year earlier and matching the total for the corresponding period in 2024.
Buyers continued to face limited choices. In early October, just six single-family homes were listed for sale. Three had asking prices above $1 million, and there were none listed below $500,000.
Even during the pandemic, fewer than 20 homes were listed at a time, underscoring the small size of the local market.
Land listings offered options at lower asking prices, including five-acre lots for less than $200,000.
April Sales
16 Route 63 – 5 bedroom/3 bath antique home on .83 acres sold on April 16 for $550,000
70 Railroad St. – 3 bedroom/4 bath home on .26 acres sold on April 29 for $735,000
180 Sand Road – 2 bedroom/1 bath ranch built in 1938 on 2.95 acres sold on April 30 for $130,000
May Canaan Sales
100 Belden St. – 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 3.61 acres sold on May 7 for $750,00
66 Barnes Road – 41.92 acres of land sold on May 26 for $205,000
June Sales
59 Prospect St. – 3 bedroom/2 bath house on .39 acres sold on June 28 for $300,000
July Sales
89 Route 7S – 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold on July 15 for $410,000
354 Route 7N – 4 bedroom/3 bath antique house on 6.25 acres sold on July 29 for $1,300,000
August Sales
15 Belden St. – 3 bedroom/4 bath contemporary home on 2.72 acres sold on August 19 for $965,000
September Sales
185 Route 63 – 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary home on 18.06 acres sold on September 29 for $710,000
* Town of Canaan real estate sales recorded between April 1, 2026, and Sept. 30, 2026, from Smart MLS. Private sales and transfers are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.