125 years ago — November 1901

SHARON — The sad news has come to our village of the death of Mrs. Maria Hotchkiss, the donor of our beautiful library, at the Plaza Hotel, New York, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday of this week.

Bear tracks in the snow attracted Herbert Weaver on Mt. Washington the other morning — a posse of men was organized and the bear was hunted and tracked till the snow melted. At one time the hunters were near enough to hear the animal cracking dry sticks among the scrub oaks. The hunt will be continued after the next snow.— Now will you believe the bear story?

Adv.: Native turkeys, dressed at 18 cents a pound at Paddock’s market. Also beef by the quarter. Opposite the depot.

The snow storm of last week Thursday furnished excellent sleighing in the vicinity of Pittsfield, where 22 inches of snow fell. There was also fair sleighing at Norfolk.

William Bissell was called to New York on Monday evening by the illness and death of his sister Mrs. Hotchkiss.

100 years ago — November 1926

LIME ROCK — Mrs. Buckley has installed a telephone in her home.

A.C. Roberts is nursing a broken left thumb caused by a fall when a large stone tipped over when he stepped upon it at the Water Co. reservoir last week.

50 years ago — November 1976

A bundle of addressed copies of The Lakeville Journal of last week disappeared mysteriously from the loading dock of the Sharon Post Office some time between their delivery and the opening of the post office for business Thursday morning. The papers had been delivered on schedule with others that were distributed as usual on Thursday. As a result of the disappearance, up to 100 mail subscribers to The Journal in Sharon missed their papers, an inconvenience which the Journal sincerely regrets. Extra copies of last week’s issue were made available at the Sharon Post Office for persons who missed their papers.

New evidence in the Peter Reilly case, so sensitive that a judge has ordered it sealed, has required an appearance by Reilly in Litchfield Superior Court Wednesday morning. At that time Reilly may learn whether the state intends to drop the effort to bring him to trial again for the 1973 death of Barbara Gibbons, or whether the new State’s Attorney, Dennis Santore, intends to proceed with another trial. The new evidence apparently was discovered in the files in response to a motion filed some months ago by Reilly’s defense attorney, T.F. Gilroy Daly, calling for exculpatory material in the hands of the state to be made available to the defense.

LAKEVILLE — The nearly 3,500 customers of the Salisbury Bank and Trust Co. will receive a special Christmas plea from the Chamber of Commerce in their next set of monthly bank statements. The chamber has prepared flyers requesting contributions to the annual fund for the small lighted Christmas trees which line the main streets of Lakeville and Salisbury villages during the Christmas season. A flyer will be tucked in with each of the bank statements mailed.

Three Canaan retailers will be open on Sunday from now until Christmas. Bob’s Clothing Store, Mahaiwe Jewelers and Bianchi’s all announced the Sunday hours this week. Although all three businesses have agreed to extend their week to a full seven days, none of the merchants seemed happy about the decision.

A drive to preserve Canaan’s old Union Station as a local-state-and-national monument may have been launched Friday night. Directors of the Connecticut Railroad Historical Association met in Canaan to see what can be done, including possible acquisition of the 105-year-old building by the association itself as a museum.

25 years ago — November 2001

The Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection estimated the fire that straddled a ridge between Kent and Dover Plains, N.Y., scorched 570 acres. A topographical map marks the landform as East Mountain. Schaghticoke Mountain is identified as a peak along the ridge.

FALLS VILLAGE — Believing in fairy tales paid off for Emily Lynch. The seven-year-old was the top reader and fundraiser in a read-a-thon sponsored by the D.M. Hunt Library this summer. She mostly read fairy tales, her favorite kind of story. Emily read about 1,000 pages and collected $303 for the library — and several reading rewards for herself. Erica Joncyk, assistant and childrens’ librarian, awarded the prizes to Emily.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.