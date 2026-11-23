Gina Coleman of the band Misty Blues has been rocking the Berkshires for over 30 years. On Saturday, Nov. 28, she’ll bring her full band to the Buttonball Barn in Egremont for a Thanksgiving weekend show that’s bound to get concertgoers off their feet to shed some of that extra holiday heft.

Coleman had already been a fixture on the Berkshire music scene when she performed as a gospel blues singer who took the stage between scenes for a Williamstown Theatre Festival production of “A Raisin in the Sun” in 1999. The production starred Ruben Santiago-Hudson and eventual EGOT winner Viola Davis. Coleman had been mostly playing her own funky brand of acoustic folk with her band Cole Connection, but when Sentiago-Hudson heard her try her hand at the blues, he encouraged her to pivot.

He gave Coleman a copy of “Men Are Like Streetcars,” a compilation of blues tunes sung by women between 1929 and 1964. Featuring blues pioneers like Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Big Mama Thornton and Billie Holiday, the collection opened her eyes to a new world of musical possibilities. For Coleman and the band, it served as a road map through the history and different iterations of the blues. As they developed their own approach to the genre, Coleman and her band decided to take Santiago-Hudson’s advice. They ditched the old name, plugged in some electric instruments and were reborn as Misty Blues.

In 2019, the band made it to the finals of the prestigious International Blues Challenge in Nashville. This was a huge win for the band and helped earn Misty Blues some hard-earned press. After all, a band from rural Massachusetts isn’t exactly what you expect to see on a Nashville stage, let alone performing in the finals. To keep the momentum going through the shutdown, the band quarantined together and performed live online every Friday night for 63 weeks.

Misty Blues is still going strong today, with 18 albums under its belt and a documentary called “Silver Lining: 25 years of The Misty Blues.” There have been a variety of musicians over those years, with most of the founders recently taking their final bows, but that hasn’t slowed down the music. In fact, one member in particular seems to fuel the band’s perpetual creativity.

Coleman’s son Diego Mongue was in high school when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, forcing students to take classes remotely, and isolate themselves from their friends and the activities so integral to youth. But Mongue took the shutdown as an opportunity to develop his skills. Starting with drums, he would sit in with the band for many of its pandemic livestreams.

As a self-designated Frank Zappa freak, Mongue took a page from his idol’s book and used the time to sharpen his skills. Zappa preached the gospel of musical proficiency as the most righteous way to bring ideas to life. The pandemic gave passionate players like Mongue room to master their instruments. Soon, thanks in part to his studies at Williams College, where Coleman also studied, his skills had become so well-rounded that he could fill in wherever he was needed. After drums, he did a stint as the rhythm guitarist but eventually found his place on the bass.

It’s not quite right to categorize Zappa as blues, but that’s what makes Misty Blues so unique. The band members all come from different musical worlds. They bring their own interests and skills, be they folk, funk or jazz, to the kitchen, mix it all together and come out with their own brand of blues.

“I don’t think I exist without the blues,” Coleman says in “Silver Lining.” Her passion seems to mirror that of everyone in the band.

As an homage to the women who came before her, and perhaps as a nod to the album that started her down the blues road, Coleman and the band have a couple of dedicated projects. “Queens of the Blues” sees Misty Blues interpret the songs of blues legends Big Mama Thornton, Ruth Brown, Bessie Smith and Koko Taylor in a self-contained stage show. This past spring, Coleman released her third solo album, “Uncrowned; A Tribute to Ida Cox.”

For the show at the Buttonball Barn in Egremont, the band will be diving into its arsenal of toe-tappers and booty shakers. Expect to hear Misty Blues originals alongside recognizable classics, all handpicked to make you get up off of your seat and boogie the night away.

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