Bunny Williams is a giant in the interiors — and let’s face it, exteriors — world as well. With decades of experience, Williams has built a formidable interiors brand, Bunny Williams Home. She is the founder of Trade Secrets, one of the most buzzed-about garden events in the country. Her boutique, 100 Main in Falls Village, showcases local artists and artisans alongside nationally recognized brands and hand-selected antiques. She has published several books about her work which can be found on some of the most prestigious coffee tables around.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, many corners of the Bunny Williams world will converge at a book signing and art opening event at 100 Main.

Williams will be on hand to sign copies of her new book, “Decoration,” which she co-wrote with collaborator Elizabeth Lawrence. All of Williams’ books make perfect gifts for the interior decorating and gardening lovers in your life. “Decoration” only came out this past September, so there hasn’t been a major holiday opportunity to give the book as a present. With the signing event falling on Small Business Saturday, all the pieces of the puzzle are there for you to put together.

“Decoration” works not just as a visual feast for the eyes, as many interiors books can, but as a candid look into the processes of these two esteemed design world professionals. They write about their approach to collaboration with clients, architects and designers, their philosophy behind the choices they make and some of the lessons they’ve learned from their storied careers.

Alongside the signing will be an art opening featuring works by an artist who happens to be one of Williams’ gardeners, Kari Englehardt. Englehardt is obsessed with the power of plants. Through her mixed-media works, she highlights the roles plants can play as “record-keepers, raconteurs, and reflections of our own civilization.” She draws inspiration from academic research into botany and environmental issues, and has earned a certificate in botanical art and illustration from the New York Botanical Garden. Using a variety of materials, including wax, pollen, resin, rust and soil, she looks to create “a dialogue on the importance of plant life within our shared biosphere.”

The whole event also works as a way to encourage the community to shop local for the holidays. Though Williams is an internationally known name in the interior design world, most of the artisans whose work she stocks at 100 Main are not. The shop features unique ceramics, carefully crafted leatherwork, kitchenware, jewelry, furniture and even children’s clothes and toys from New England- and New York-based artisans, and all of it fits into the Bunny Williams aesthetic. So if you have someone in your life for whom “Decorations” is a perfect gift, there’s good chance you’ll find even more at 100 Main.