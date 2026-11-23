Millerton kicks off the holiday season with its annual Festival of Lights on Friday, Nov. 27, featuring a free screening of “Elf” at The Moviehouse, children’s activities, treats, caroling along Main Street and the illuminated parade at 5 p.m. Festivities continue Saturday, Nov. 28, with a farmers market and gingerbread house decorating. More information at visitmillertonny.com
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All things local at The Local
D.H. Callahan
Nov 24, 2026
D.H. Callahan
In the heart of West Cornwall, up the hill from the covered bridge and right by the train tracks, sits The Local, a beacon of the community filled with locally made goods and crafts. The Local is a nonprofit shop created to showcase the craftsmanship of the area. Owned by the Hughes Memorial Union, whose goal is to create shared spaces for the Cornwall community, the shop is run by the ever-tenacious and perpetually welcoming Libby Mitchell, who seems to have personal relationships with everyone who contributes.
The Local invites all kinds of craftspeople and creators who live or work in the Northwest Corner to contribute whatever they happen to make. The crafts are complemented by a wide variety of ingredients from local farmers and producers and a scrumptious array of prepared foods from chefs, bakers and cottage kitchen cooks with something special to share. Since the store is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, those prepared foods are always fresh and always delicious.
Coffee, Coffee, Coffee
Cornwall Bridge Coffee imports carefully selected coffee beans from around the world and roasts them in small batches at its home roastery in the shadow of the Cornwall covered bridge. Its blends and single-origin offerings can make any morning as cozy as you’d like it. $20.
Bespoke Shoes for Stylish Women
Lauren Brinkers is a cobbler based in Cornwall Bridge who crafts custom shoes with leather she paints herself using hand-mixed dyes. One-of-a-kind fashion for the one-of-a-kind gal on your list. $475.
Handmade Hearth Brooms
Honey Tuttle is a local artisan who makes a variety of crafts adorned with engravings and wood burning, but her hearth brooms are perfect for all those little messes. $30.
Cutting Boards
Phill West is a local woodworker who blends different kinds of wood to make creative cutting boards in a variety of shapes and sizes. $30 to $70.
Greeting Cards
April Stewart Klausner is a local artist whose Northwest Corner-inspired cards are the perfect complement to any good gift. $7.
415 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, Conn. • hughesmemorialunion.org/the-local • Instagram: @thelocaltheunion
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Hand-knit warmth at Whistle Stop Boutique
Graham Corrigan
Nov 24, 2026
Graham Corrigan
After shopping for the kids, consider stopping next door. Whistle Stop Boutique is just steps away from Cedar Closet and offers a variety of clothing and accessories for adults and children. Its specialty is hand-knit winterwear. Proprietor Naomi Calabro and her sister, Denice, make everything from hats ($25) and purses ($6) to sweaters and blankets ($35 to $60).
There are also mittens for adults ($27) and children ($13), along with potholders ($13). The boutique carries plenty of other items not handmade by the Calabros, including workwear, vintage clothing and unique household goods.
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A little luxury for everyone on your list
Jennifer Almquist
Nov 24, 2026
Provided
Geraldine Woodruff grew up in Scotland and brought her extensive retail experience at Heal’s of London, Conran’s and Pottery Barn to Litchfield County when she opened her boutique in 1992.
Terston began as a home accents store and has since expanded to include a curated collection of women’s apparel, including sumptuous sweaters, jewelry, accessories, dresses and warm coats. The bright, welcoming emporium features soft music and inviting scents to soothe the senses.
At Christmastime, Terston offers a particularly festive collection. “Treat your best friend, hostess, glam girl, teacher or stylish sister to thoughtful pieces for someone who deserves a touch of luxury,” Woodruff said.
From fine table linens and glassware to scented diffusers, LAFCO candles, cozy scarves and gloves, colorful South African pottery and whimsical stocking stuffers, Terston makes holiday shopping a pleasure.
“Whether you’re finding the perfect gift or treating yourself, Terston is here to make your holiday shopping joyful and effortless. Wishing you a warm, bright and beautiful holiday season,” Woodruff said with a smile as she turned to wrap another colorful package.
For shoppers looking for a more personalized experience, Terston also offers private shopping appointments before and after regular business hours.
Faux-fur pull-through scarf.Provided
Faux Fur Pull-Through Scarf — $65
Made in the USA, this scarf is the ultimate cold-weather accent piece. Soft and sumptuous, with a bouncy, cloudlike texture, it’s as cozy as it is glamorous. The signature satin-lined pull-through slot lets you effortlessly create a polished bow look in seconds, with no fussing required.
Martini Glass With Platinum Rim — $19.50
These stylish martini glasses are an elegant gift for the cocktail connoisseur!
April Cornell table linens.Provided
April Cornell Table Linens — $40 to $125
A perennial favorite, April Cornell’s hand-printed chickadee linens offer a touch of whimsy to your holiday tablescape. A set of four napkins is $40, while tablecloths are available in two sizes: 60 by 90 inches ($95) and 60 by 108 inches ($125).
Cereria Mollá candles. Provided
Cereria Mollá “Velvet Wood” Candle — $58
Made in Spain and beloved by proprietor Geraldine Woodruff, this line of candles offers exceptional scents, including Black Orchid & Lily, Basil & Mandarin and more. Luxury incense and body care items are also available.
Potterwork Bud Vase — $50
Hand-painted in South Africa, these ceramic bud vases come in dazzling colors and are sure to bring joy to someone on your list! They are part of a collection that includes trinket dishes, bowls and serving platters.
27 N. Main St., Kent, Conn. • 860-927-1255 • www.terston.com • Instagram: @terstonkent
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A little something for every reader at Whistle Pig Books
Robin Roraback
Nov 24, 2026
Emily Peterson
Co-owners Emily Peterson and Thom Wilson describe Whistle Pig Books as “tucked into a cozy little space at 62 Main Street in North Canaan.”
The used bookstore offers hundreds of books for readers of all ages and interests. With paperbacks priced at just $2 and hardcovers at $4, there’s something for everyone, especially holiday shoppers looking for affordable and thoughtful gifts.
Peterson and Wilson’s top five gift suggestions include:
Books for every reader
From romance, thrillers and historical fiction to fantasy, science fiction and classics, the shop offers a wide selection of fiction and nonfiction. Shoppers will also find cookbooks, biographies, history, hobby books, coffee-table books and titles for children and young adults.
Blind date with a used book makes a great gift — or keep it for yourself!Emily Peterson
Blind Date with a Used Book
For $8, shoppers can pick up a hand-selected mystery book, festively wrapped with clues about its genre and story. “Our Blind Date with a Used Book is a fun way to try something new and enjoy a little surprise — whether you gift it or keep it for yourself!” Peterson said.
Comics
The shop carries new comics at cover price, with selections for longtime collectors and newcomers alike. “We are one of the few around to carry new comics and can pre-order comics in advance for customers,” Wilson said.
Role-playing games
For gamers and imaginative adventurers, Whistle Pig Books offers role-playing games, dice and metal miniature figures.
Gift cards
When in doubt, let your favorite book lover choose their own next great read with a Whistle Pig Books gift card.
With affordable prices, an eclectic selection and plenty of unexpected discoveries, Whistle Pig Books makes holiday shopping feel a little like a treasure hunt.
Whistle Pig Books is open Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For new arrivals and store updates, visit whistlepigbooks.com or follow @whistlepigbooks on Instagram. The shop is also on Facebook and TikTok.
62 Main St., North Canaan, Conn. • whistlepigbooks.com • Instagram: @whistlepigbooks
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Gifts with a past, treasures for the present at Flora Vintage
Leila Hawken
Nov 24, 2026
Leila Hawken
Flora Vintage offers the thrill of discovery as shoppers find something unexpected and delightful to bestow upon friends and family as holiday gifts. Newly opened on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, the welcoming shop is definitely worth a look.
Owner Brooke Savona has devoted years to traveling, collecting and connecting with creative minds in fashion, design and art. The result is a business rooted in nostalgia, craftsmanship and care for clothing and objects that will become heirlooms.
These are pieces with a past, collected for the present — unique finds that carry stories.
“These are my favorite things,” Savona exclaims, noting that the shop is organized by gift category: pantry, garden, jewelry, home and table, apothecary, office and stationery, and clothing.
Leila Hawken
Embroidered canvas bag:$75-85
Found in the shop’s floral and garden section, these charming bags are embroidered by the owner’s mother, Beth Savona.
“They are really fun and great for visiting the local farmers markets,” Brooke Savona said, recommending the bags as a gift idea.
Daisy chain necklaces. Leila Hawken
Daisy Chain Necklace: $150-220
Vintage glass beads combine to create charmingly modern daisy chain necklaces made by Icky Beads of Portland, Maine.
Hand-knit fish: $95-110
These delightful fish, created by Karen Angelo of Sherman, Connecticut, come in a variety of sizes. They can serve as whimsical wall hangings or function as trivets.
Flora Vintage offers delightful gifts for friends and family. Leila Hawken
Vintage Cotton Nightgowns from France: $110-185
Sourced from the south of France, these charming cotton nightgowns date back to the early 1900s, each one unique in design. The nightgowns help define Savona’s vintage collection. She added, “It’s really for someone else to love today.”
Hand-woven wall hanging: $2,400
Local weaver Alexandra Kohl of North Salem, New York, has created this horsehair and cotton wall hanging, just one of the equestrian-themed offerings in the shop.
3300 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY • floravintage.co • 845-677-4035 • Instagram: @flora_vintage_
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Chelsea Miller’s handcrafted knives
Natalia Zukerman
Nov 24, 2026
Madi Long
Raised in rural Vermont by a carpenter-blacksmith father, Chelsea Miller grew up surrounded by tools and materials that could be transformed rather than thrown away. But it wasn’t until 2011, when Miller’s father became seriously ill, that she found her own way into the family workshop.
“I was living in New York. My dad got sick, and I was just ... trying to figure out what it is I wanted to do with my life,” Miller said. “I just really needed to come back to my center and work with my hands.”
Returning home to spend time with her family, Miller began experimenting with the tools and materials in her father’s workshop. Knifemaking emerged from that period of uncertainty and improvisation.
“I make kitchen knives by hand right here in Falls Village, and I forge them from reclaimed horseshoe rasps,” said knifemaker Chelsea Miller, whose signature blades retain the distinctive textured teeth of the original rasps. The high-carbon steel is shaped, heat-treated and sharpened, then paired with wooden handles, giving each knife a unique character and a visible connection to its former life.
Her work has attracted national attention, with features in The New York Times, Saveur, Food & Wine, Robb Report and Bloomberg.
For holiday shoppers, Miller offers a range of distinctive gifts, from paring knives starting at 120tohandmadebutterknives(250), cheese knives (350),asignaturechefknifewithawalnuthandle(375) and steak knives ($500 to $700). Combining beauty and function, her knives make thoughtful gifts for home cooks, food lovers and collectors alike.
Miller has also begun making hand-carved cutting boards, carrying on another part of her family’s woodworking tradition. “All the wood comes from where I grew up,” she explained. “Maple, oak and ash that are all from wood that my dad milled.”
While she does sell her knives at 100 Main in Falls Village, much of Miller’s inventory is made to order, so shoppers should allow additional time for production and delivery.
chelseamillerknives.com • Instagram:@chelseamillerknives
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