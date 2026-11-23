At Christmastime, Terston offers a particularly festive collection. “Treat your best friend, hostess, glam girl, teacher or stylish sister to thoughtful pieces for someone who deserves a touch of luxury,” Woodruff said.

From fine table linens and glassware to scented diffusers, LAFCO candles, cozy scarves and gloves, colorful South African pottery and whimsical stocking stuffers, Terston makes holiday shopping a pleasure.

“Whether you’re finding the perfect gift or treating yourself, Terston is here to make your holiday shopping joyful and effortless. Wishing you a warm, bright and beautiful holiday season,” Woodruff said with a smile as she turned to wrap another colorful package.

For shoppers looking for a more personalized experience, Terston also offers private shopping appointments before and after regular business hours.

Faux-fur pull-through scarf. Provided

Faux Fur Pull-Through Scarf — $65

Made in the USA, this scarf is the ultimate cold-weather accent piece. Soft and sumptuous, with a bouncy, cloudlike texture, it’s as cozy as it is glamorous. The signature satin-lined pull-through slot lets you effortlessly create a polished bow look in seconds, with no fussing required.

Martini Glass With Platinum Rim — $19.50

These stylish martini glasses are an elegant gift for the cocktail connoisseur!

April Cornell table linens. Provided

April Cornell Table Linens — $40 to $125

A perennial favorite, April Cornell’s hand-printed chickadee linens offer a touch of whimsy to your holiday tablescape. A set of four napkins is $40, while tablecloths are available in two sizes: 60 by 90 inches ($95) and 60 by 108 inches ($125).

Cereria Mollá candles. Provided

Cereria Mollá “Velvet Wood” Candle — $58

Made in Spain and beloved by proprietor Geraldine Woodruff, this line of candles offers exceptional scents, including Black Orchid & Lily, Basil & Mandarin and more. Luxury incense and body care items are also available.

Potterwork Bud Vase — $50

Hand-painted in South Africa, these ceramic bud vases come in dazzling colors and are sure to bring joy to someone on your list! They are part of a collection that includes trinket dishes, bowls and serving platters.





27 N. Main St., Kent, Conn. • 860-927-1255 • www.terston.com • Instagram: @terstonkent