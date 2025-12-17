holidays

Sharon gathers to light menorah

A group joins together to share in the lighting of the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah on the Sharon town Green Sunday, Dec. 14.

SHARON — In an ecumenical atmosphere, the menorah on the Town Green was lit Sunday evening, Dec. 14, for the start of Hanukkah.

Carl Chaiet, who has been marking the Jewish holiday for several years, noted the candelabra used to observe the Festival of Lights, stands between the town’s Christmas tree and the creche, the latter sharing an electrical connection with it.

During the lighting ceremony, attended by close to 30 people, Chaiet lit the first candle. He had found the pieces of a candelabra about 20 years ago in his father’s basement, saved from a closed synagogue. As an artist, he saw the opportunity to reconstruct the disassembled piece of brass and bronze and erect it on the Green, with the approval of the then-Board of Selectmen.

Since then, he and his wife, Selectman Lynn Kearcher, lead a ceremony on the first night of Hanukkah. An additional light goes on each following night.

“The celebration of Hanukkah is a celebration of strength, determination and resilience,” he said. “Each year the message seems pertinent to all of us and we invite all faiths to join in the lighting.” One woman noted the importance of that message more so this year because of the mass shooting that took place in Australia that weekend with the killing of several people celebrating Hanukkah.

Chaiet recited some prayers and led the group in singing holiday songs. Since the Hanukkah miracle involved oil, it is customary to eat foods fried in oil. A favorite is the potato latke. Kearcher gave out their version—bags of potato chips—along with samples of circular pieces of chocolate wrapped in gold, known as Hannukah gelt, another holiday treat.

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

The Community Closet at HVRHS is open for students to take clothes for any reason during the school day.

Anna Gillette

What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.

The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.

community

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Sophomore Eliana Lang enjoys her Housy Shack cookie.

Ibby Sadeh

Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.

The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.

