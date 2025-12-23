Six donkeys carry a message of hope this Christmas
Debra A. Aleksinas
CORNWALL — On a quiet patch of farmland where West Cornwall’s forested hills roll down toward the Housatonic River, six donkeys lift their heads at the sound of approaching footsteps. Their long ears twitch. Their breaths plume in the frigid air.
The soft brays that greet visitors to Trinity Retreat Center have become part of the landscape here — a warm, familiar sound that carries across the snow-covered fields as December settles in.
The 55-acre spiritual retreat and conference center offers space for rest, reflection and prayer.
For Trinity’s staff, volunteers and the thousands who pass through the retreat center each year, these rescued donkeys have become far more than barn residents guarding the center’s flock of 32 chickens from predators.
They are companions, teachers and symbols of resilience. And at Christmastime, they serve as a living reminder of the season’s most enduring themes: humility, hope and the beauty of second chances.
“The donkeys have an incredible intuition,” said Jason Coppola, director of the retreat center. “They can feel a person’s energy and when they sense people are in need, they tend to gravitate towards them.”
The donkeys, which today live peacefully in West Cornwall, did not begin their lives in such calm surroundings. Their histories, while varied, share a somber thread: all were rescued from kill pens, the last stop for animals before being shipped for slaughter overseas. Donkeys, especially, are at risk because their hides are used to produce a gelatin-based traditional medicine.
Eight years ago, Trinity’s leadership learned that a group of donkeys had been saved from these conditions and were in immediate need of placement. What began as a simple sheltering effort quickly grew into something deeper.
“They arrived frightened, confused and unsure of people,” Joseph Rose, the center’s former co-director who rescued the donkeys, said in an interview conducted shortly after their arrival.
“They had good reason. But one of the most beautiful things has been watching them learn to trust again.”
Some donkeys were severely underweight, including two that were later found to be pregnant. Others arrived with untreated injuries or chronic hoof problems. With patience, veterinary care and daily interaction from staff and volunteers, the animals gradually emerged from their fear.
As the donkeys healed, their presence began to shape the experience of the people who come to the retreat center seeking rest and reflection.
“A lot of our retreatants are generally here to help process through things and try new things,” said Laura Alexander, the retreat center’s facilities and farm manager who has tended to the donkeys since shortly after their arrival.
Today, each donkey — Marge, Lisa, Maggie, Fern, Francine and Buster — has a distinct personality. The gentle one that prefers long quiet walks, the inquisitive one that nudges visitors for scratches, the matriarch that keeps watch over the herd, the youngster that still bounds with playful energy.
On a recent weekday in early November, Keri LaBella of Worcester, Massachusetts, and about two dozen others on a women’s retreat visited the donkeys during early afternoon feeding time as part of the farm tour. As daylight dwindled, she made a solo return,
Participants are encouraged to mingle with the donkeys.Debra A. Aleksinas
While stroking the ear of a donkey that had leaned in toward her, LaBella noted that in an era when holiday celebrations can feel rushed and commercialized, this quiet ritual, still, earthy and unadorned, offers something rare: presence. “It’s difficult not to feel something soften inside you.”
She said she feels connected to the donkeys “because they are a lot like me. You really can’t make them do something they don’t think is safe. They’re smart, curious and they love a challenge. And I just love the story of their rescue.”
Visitors of all ages, whether on retreat or neighbors in Cornwall, are invited to join daily donkey care sessions like brushing, walking, offering hay and fresh water and learning the animals’ rescue stories.
“One guest spent all day with the donkeys,” helping with feeding and brushing the animals’ coats, recalled Coppola, who lives on the property a stone’s throw from the barn.
Children visiting from the city, he explained, are so enamored by the experience that many of them return as volunteers.
“It’s wonderful to see the long-lasting impression they have interacting with the donkeys,” said Coppola of the visitors.
For children, meeting the donkeys is often a highlight of their stay.
For adults, the effect can be surprisingly emotional. Some visitors have shared that time with the donkeys helped them through grief, burnout or difficult transitions.
At Trinity, these moments are not separate from the spiritual experience — they are part of it.
‘An amazing 2025’
As of early December, there was no room at the center. Coppola said all 25 guest rooms were booked into the new year.
“It’s been an amazing 2025 and we expect 2026 to be even better. People come here and they leave a different person. It’s incredible what a difference we make in their lives.”
Alexander attributed the global pandemic to a lack of connection, impacting people’s body and soul.“A lot of people come to reconnect with God, themselves and the community. The relationship they have with the donkeys,” she said, “parallels people’s relationships with one another.”
With Christmas’ arrival in the Northwest Corner, the Trinity donkeys stand in their barn, warm against the winter wind, offering, simply by being themselves, a message the season has always shared: peace for the weary, hope for the searching and comfort for every traveler who steps inside.
FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.
The atmosphere was intense in Ed Tyburski Gym with frequent fouls, traps and steals on the court. Fans of both sides heightened the energy for the return of varsity basketball.
HVRHS started with a lead in the first quarter. The score balanced out by halftime and then Nonnewaug caught fire with 20 points in the third quarter. Despite a strong effort by HVRHS in the last quarter, the Chiefs held on to win.
Housatonic’s Victoria Brooks scored a game-high 17 points and Olivia Brooks scored 14. Carmela Egan scored 8 points with 14 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists. Maddy Johnson had 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 points, and Aubrey Funk scored 1 point.
Nonnewaug was led by Gemma Hedrei with 13 points. Chloe Whipple and Jayda Gladding each scored 11 points. Sarah Nichols scored 9, Bryce Gilbert scored 5, Gia Savarese scored 2 and Jazlyn Delprincipe scored 1.
CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.
Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.
There will be no external “personal” storage proposed for the property.
The commission decided that Saliter should go ahead with a site plan application under the regulations for “retail stores and trades.”
P&Z also set a public hearing on a proposed text amendment on dimensional requirements for properties in the West Cornwall General Business (GB) zone. It will be held Jan. 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Library.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.
First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.
“The person said there is not proper maintenance of that road and it is often the scene of accidents,” Barger said in a phone interview. “There is a problem with the canopy of trees that hang over it, making it hard to keep clear, but there is also the problem of speeding, which is terrible.”
As a former state trooper, he said he is familiar with the problem of drivers going too fast on that road, describing one case in which he had to charge someone for traveling way above the speed limit.
Barger said the town cannot reconfigure the roadway at this time, but officials and road crew members will keep an extra eye on it as a short-term solution.
In other business, Barger said the selectmen plan to call a town meeting sometime next month. Residents will be asked to take the remaining funds, which total $48,200, from the non-recurring capital fund to allow for Allied Engineering to perform engineering studies on the proposed salt shed. Money for construction has already been secured through a STEAP grant, which the town received in the amount of $625,000.
“We’re looking at critical infrastructure projects and this is one component,” he said.
At that town meeting, there will also be a vote to take $2,000 from the town’s discretionary fund to pay Cardinal Engineering for work on repair of the Cobble Road bridge.