Elevating holiday spirit

Principal Leanne Maguire added a bit of seasonal excitement to the morning drop-off Thursday, Dec. 18, at Cornwall Consolidated School. Dressed as an elf, Maguire was lifted above the school’s front entrance to greet arriving students. The tree bucket was provided by Gervais & Sons Inc.

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

HVRHS’s Victoria Brooks navigates traffic on her way to the hoop. She scored a game-high 17 points against Nonnewaug Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.

Moving company eyes Cornwall location

CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.

Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.

Falls Village selectmen discuss Sand Road

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.

First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.

