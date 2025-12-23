holidays

Finding Fritz
Provided

Salisbury Recreation’s “Where is Fritz Contest” was won by Jacqueline Rice, left. This was the second year of the town-wide event that involved searching Salisbury businesses to find Fritz the elf. Participants followed daily clues sent out on Instagram and submitted a photo when they found Fritz. Each submission was an entry into the raffle for the holiday gift basket that was ultimately won by Rice. This year’s gift basket had games, holiday treats and gift cards. Recreation Director Lisa McAuliffe, right, gave a special thanks to the following local businesses for providing the gift cards: Deano’s Pizza, Grassland, On the Run Coffee Shop and Sweet Williams Coffee Shop & Bakery.

holidays

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

HVRHS’s Victoria Brooks navigates traffic on her way to the hoop. She scored a game-high 17 points against Nonnewaug Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.

basketball

CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.

Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.

cornwall p&z

Falls Village selectmen discuss Sand Road

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.

First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.

falls village board of selectmen