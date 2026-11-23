Kent, Connecticut, is firmly establishing itself as a notable fine art hub, with five dedicated galleries and seemingly an opening every other weekend. But while those galleries feature art from around the country and the globe, the Kent Art and Design Show is turning its eye back on the arts community in the Northwest Corner itself.

Organized by local artists Ellen Corsell, Alison Palmer and Elizabeth Place, the juried show brings together 15 artists and craftspeople from the region, blending functional crafts with fine art. The three organizers spend much of their time scouting talent at galleries and craft shows throughout the area. With two shows a year, that’s a lot of artists to wrangle.

Their goal is to find a good blend of functional crafts and fine art to cover a wide range of artistic representation. For this show, they have 15 artists and artisans exhibiting their work.

One of the organizers, Alison Palmer, is a ceramicist who specializes in fostering talent in other artists. As a leading member of the Clay Way weekend and the owner of a studio in Kent that hosts a variety of workshops, Palmer seems to be an inspiration for a whole army of artists.

Cornwall-based painter and crafter Magaly Ohika has works that range from abstract paintings to hand-designed lampshades and even stuffed figures inspired by her Puerto Rican cultural background.

Munya Avigail Upin has been making fine jewelry for over 50 years. Beyond her own work, she has taught at the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, Penland School of Craft as well as a variety of universities.

Margaret Lent is a fiber artist who started out knitting clothes for her barbies as a little girl and hasn’t slowed down, making limited-run and one-of-a-kind garments for her studio, Margaret Lent Handwovens.

It’s hard to pin down exactly what Barbara Graham makes, but it’s easy to tell how full of creativity each piece is, be it a painting, a sculpture or maybe a children’s book.

Northwest Corner native Judish Secco makes photographs that look like paintings, bringing an otherworldly feeling to common scenes with her precise framing and use of contrast.

Elizabeth Place is a woodworker who specializes in burl and live-edge work. She also paints the duck decoys made by her husband, Kevin Place, which are also featured in the show.

Danielle Mailer is a multidisciplinary artist who makes murals and sculptures and is collaborating with the Nutmeg Conservatory to help design the ballet costumes for the company’s 2027 production of “El Colibri.”

Former photographer and graphic designer Deborah Seidman pivoted to ceramics after experimenting with clay in a class 20 years ago and has been exploring the world of ceramics ever since.

Jill Scholsohn’s anthropology background fuels the funky pieces of jewelry which she makes with stones and inspiration from her travels around the globe.

Susan Randel uses a loom to knit her colorful and sometimes whimsical pillow cases and wall art.

Woodworker Robert Pearl specializes in deconstruction, taking fallen trees and limbs from his property, and turning them into works of fine art.

Lina Wilder is a metalsmith and jeweler who specializes in ancient and traditional metalworking practices to create jewelry, plates, bowls and other vessels.

In another life, Michael Sciulli designed shoes for some seriously big brands. Today, he makes stylish, functional knives that are perfect for life in the forests and fields.

Dale Wolfield spends much of his time on the water or in the woods of the greater Hudson Valley area, collecting inspiration for his detailed and disciplined functional stoneware.

The show takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 and 29, at the Kent Community House, and is sponsored in part by the Kent Chamber of Commerce.