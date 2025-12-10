12x12 show draws art aficionados to Hunt Library

FALLS VILLAGE — An eager crowd milled around a barrier of chairs keeping them from the display of 12-inch by 12-inch paintings, prints, photos, drawings, collages, and ceramics hung on the ArtWall at the Hunt Library in Falls Village on Dec. 6. The show runs until Jan. 9.

Organizer and participating artist Garth Kobal remarked, “This is the fourteenth 12x12 show. We began them in 2011.”

The show caps off the year and is a major fundraiser for Hunt Library. Explaining that each work was $150, Kobal introduced his team of Zoe and Sergei Fedorjaczenco, Rika and Sara Laser, Yonah Sadeh and librarian Meg Sher, who would take care of the purchases.

The pace of the show was fast and a bit chaotic. Art buyers zeroed in on their favorites and quickly bought them. They were allowed to take the art at 6 p.m., but not before.

For the fundraiser component, artists could choose to donate all of the purchase price to the library or half of it. Many of the artists, wearing stickers identifying them, circulated through the crowd.

Veteran 12x12 artist Hope Mongeau was philosophical about whether or not her painting sold. “If my chicken doesn’t sell, I like it and I’ll put it in my kitchen,” she said.

Another veteran artist, Jane Macfarlane, said, “This is a great way to bring the community together to see the work of the local artists and bring funds to local organizations.”

Second time artist Ingrid Freidenbergs was showing one of her collages. She commented, “I am surprised at so much wonderful art and that so many people come out from the community.”

Art lover Robin O’Connor of Salisbury exclaimed, “I think it is fabulous!”

First time 12x12 artist, Laura McCarthy said, “I am impressed with the local talent.” She began creating her art during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessie “NEMO” Luterbach was showing her work for the first time. “I’ve been an artist since I was a child,” she said. Her inspirations are science fiction and fantasy.

By the end of the night Kobal reported, “The event sold 37 artworks and raised over $4,500 for the library and $2,300 for participating artists. There are over 40 pieces remaining and looking for homes before the show comes down on January 9.”