Clothing giveaway was a success thanks to our community

On behalf of the parishioners of All Saints of America Orthodox Church, I would like to express our appreciation to the local community for supporting our recent clothing giveaway. Our special thanks goes out to the Lakeville Hose Company who allowed us to use their large event room for the week and the giveaway day. Thanks also to the churches in Norfolk, Canaan, Cornwall, Sharon and Salisbury, to the local libraries, Stop and Shop, and the Sharon Farm Market who agreed to be clothing drop off locations. Thanks to the local social workers who put the word out. Lastly, thank you to the generous people in our community. Thousands of items were collected, and all leftover clothing was given to these charities in Torrington: FISH, which sponsors a homeless shelter, Two Hearts (baby clothes) and Helping Hands. We feel so blessed to be able to help others and to be part of such a caring community.

Hope Mongeau

Church Council Member

Lakeville





Thank you to Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance

During this time of gratitude and thanksgiving, we want to express a special thank you to the Salisbury Ambulance Squad and the Emergency Room staff at Sharon Hospital. The squad answered our call within minutes, and the volunteers responded with warmth and care. Our home was filled with friends helping us handle Leo’s emergency.

Drs. Santos and Novak and the entire ER staff worked tirelessly to alleviate the symptoms and diagnose the problem. We are truly blessed to have these wonderful caregivers in our community.

Judy and Leo Gafney

Lakeville