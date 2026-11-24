There is something wonderful about welcoming people into our homes for the holidays, pulling out extra chairs and making an ordinary meal feel like an occasion. But with so many reasons to celebrate, the pressure to create a picture-perfect table can quickly become another stressful expense, another unwanted errand and another valid reason to feel behind before guests even arrive.

So let’s simplify!

Start with plain, inexpensive white plates. Think of them as the little black dress of your dining room. They never go out of style, work for every occasion (you don’t have to worry about breaking them) and make whatever you’re serving look that much more inviting. From colorful salads to a traditional holiday feast, white dishes allow the food to take center stage without competing with busy china patterns.

White plates for the win! The food will be the star while seasonal herbs make for fragrant decor. Kerri-Lee Mayland

If your plates do not match, that’s OK! Repeat something else, such as a napkin color or a drinking glass, to give the table a sense of connection. A collected table often feels warmer than one purchased all at once.

Before buying decorations, step outside.

A few fallen twigs in a pretty vase can create a graceful centerpiece. Pine cones, acorns and colorful leaves can be arranged down the middle of the table. Small evergreen clippings or herbs tucked into napkin rings bring in texture and a seasonal scent.

Keep in mind: Gather only where you have permission, check everything for insects and keep unfamiliar plants away from food, children and pets. Use little vessels to separate greenery from dishes, and keep anything dry safely away from candle flames.

The grocery store offers another decorating aisle: produce.

Pears in a wooden bowl, a line of apples, lemons in clear glasses or small pumpkins scattered among serving dishes can look wonderful. I have arranged produce down the entire length of a table and cooked with it as the holiday weekend went on. A centerpiece that becomes tomorrow’s lunch is a good investment.

Shop the house! A favorite bowl or pitcher from your travels, a ceramic bowl your child made, use a wooden vessel for fruit that can become part of the centerpiece. Kerri-Lee Mayland

Then shop your own house. A scarf can become a runner. A cutting board can anchor a centerpiece. Little bowls, old bottles and pitchers can hold flowers, greenery or even candles. Turn a cake stand into a pedestal for fruit, giving the table height without purchasing another decorative object.

Thrift stores are good places to find pieces with personality. Look for brass candlesticks, cloth napkins, small bud vases and interesting serving bowls. You do not need six identical finds. Three different vessels become a collection when each holds the same kind of stem.

Inspect dishes for chips and cracks, and reserve questionable vintage pieces for decoration rather than serving food.

Fabric does a surprising amount of work. An inexpensive length of washable cotton can become a runner, while neatly folded kitchen towels can stand in for oversized napkins. Keep the palette simple and let texture supply the interest.

Personal touches are a win-win: They cost very little and mean a whole lot. Write guests’ names on folded paper, tie a handwritten note around each napkin or place an old family photograph beside a setting. Whatever holiday you are celebrating, invite guests to share a favorite memory or tradition.

Those details give people something to talk about before the first course arrives.

Lighting matters. Lower harsh overhead lights and gather a few battery-operated candles along the center (or use real flames when safe!). Keep arrangements low enough for conversation, and leave room for the platters. You want to prevent guests from having to peer at each other through branches or move half a centerpiece to pass the potatoes!

If the table is small, decorate the sideboard instead. And take some pressure off yourself — a welcoming room does not require every inch of the dining table to carry the theme.

The most memorable tables make room for people: their stories, their favorite dishes and their willingness to linger. Set yours with what you have, add something personal and let the warmth of the holiday celebration do the rest.