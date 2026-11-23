Millerton-based artist Polly Shindler has discovered the joy of turning ordinary household materials into extraordinary little objects. On Sunday, Nov. 29, she’ll bring that spirit of playful invention to Troutbeck in Amenia — along with newspaper, glue and a healthy disregard for perfection — for a festive papier-mâché ornament workshop that promises even the most artistically hesitant participants will leave with a handmade treasure to hang on their tree.

With an MFA in painting from Pratt Institute, Shindler has exhibited widely, including solo shows in New York City and at Standard Space in Sharon. Her work has also been featured in The New Yorker, and she was awarded the Martha Boschen Porter Grant in 2023. She is primarily a painter, but her creative practice has always been one of exploration and reinvention. During the pandemic, she began teaching herself new skills through YouTube tutorials, experimenting with quilting, sewing and, eventually, papier-mâché.

“It was just a matter of turning paintings into objects and miniaturizing things, which I love to do,” she said.

Those experiments have resulted in a delightfully whimsical collection of three-dimensional objects, from ice cream trucks and mail trucks to a sewing machine and even a miniature soda dispenser. Often, the inspiration is as simple as wanting to make something she wishes she had.

“I love to make things that I actually want,” she said.

For the Troutbeck workshop, participants will begin by sketching an idea for an ornament, then turning that drawing into a sturdy cardboard template. Layers of torn newspaper, glue and water give the piece its form before it is dried, primed, painted and sealed. A hook and decorative beads provide the finishing touches.

Those who don’t consider themselves artists needn’t worry. Shindler will have simple templates available, including candy canes and stars, and participants are welcome to bring photographs or ideas for something more personal.

“People can bring their dream object with them or the idea of it or a picture of it, and I’ll help them accomplish their dream,” she said.

The process is intentionally simple, and Shindler embraces the unexpected results that come with working by hand.

“It’s not going to come out the way you think it’s going to, but it’s probably going to come out better,” she said.

Shindler’s painting practice has followed a similarly open-ended path. Originally an abstract painter, she spent years creating representational interiors before turning her attention to the landscapes of the Hudson Valley. More recently, she has been moving back toward abstraction, exploring color and natural forms, including plants, seeds, oceans and even comets.

“I don’t want to pigeonhole myself. I want to make what I want to make,” she said.

That spirit of curiosity extends to her teaching. A co-founder of Cottage Courses, a local workshop initiative designed to bring artists and curious beginners together, Shindler has since gone in her own direction. She remains committed to making art accessible to people who might not otherwise consider themselves makers.

“I want people to lean into their idiosyncrasies and the childlike nature of beginners,” she said.

For Shindler, the pleasure of teaching is less about producing a perfect object than helping someone discover an unexpected ability.

“I love showing people that they’re capable of things they didn’t know,” she said.

And while the ornaments may begin as nothing more than newspaper and glue, Shindler says they’re surprisingly durable. Troutbeck’s fireplace will help speed the drying process, giving participants time to enjoy the setting as their creations take shape.

By the end of the afternoon, everyone should have a finished ornament to take home, perhaps still a little tacky from the sealant but full of personality.

“We want it to look handmade. We don’t want it to look polished,” Shindler said. “It’s either for yourself or for someone that you love.”

“Papier-Mâché Ornaments with Artist Polly Shindler” takes place Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Troutbeck in Amenia. For information and registration, visit troutbeck.com. To see more of Shindler’s work, visit pollyshindlerpainting.com