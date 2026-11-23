Dreams often bring to the surface what our waking minds work hard to conceal. For artist Francie Lyshak, the strange and sometimes unsettling imagery of dreams became a language through which she could explore her inner life, confront buried memories and ultimately find a path toward healing.

Her exhibition, “Dreamscapes,” at Mad Rose Gallery in Millerton, revisits an earlier chapter of her career, bringing together recently unearthed, large-scale oil paintings filled with symbolic animals, mysterious landscapes, dolls, toys and figures navigating worlds that feel both fantastical and hauntingly familiar.

Lyshak, who grew up in Detroit before finding her way to New York City’s East Village art scene in the 1970s, was part of a vibrant community of artists, performers and outsiders. Theater became a significant influence on her work.

“They’re all a little bit like theater,” she said of the paintings. “It’s like a shot of one scene in a psychological, emotional life of being human.”

Some of the compositions recall mise en scéne, the staged tableaux popular in the Victorian era, with figures, objects and landscapes carefully arranged to suggest a larger story. But rather than telling a complete narrative, Lyshak captures a single emotionally charged moment, inviting viewers to imagine what came before and what might happen next.

And though the exhibition’s title suggests dreams, Lyshak explained that the paintings weren’t necessarily drawn from actual dreams. Rather, they emerged from ideas, memories and emotional states she was trying to understand.

In “Snowscape with Signposts,” a thinly dressed woman stands alone in a snowy landscape. Fires mark her path, and a glorious sunset suggests the possibility of something beyond her immediate circumstances.

“Conditions are not good, but it’s not a hopeless situation,” Lyshak said. “And there’s maybe a future.”

Trained as both a fine artist and an art therapist, Lyshak has long understood symbolism as a language for expressing what words often cannot. Lyshak is open about her history of childhood abuse and how the process of uncovering those experiences profoundly shaped her imagery. She is equally clear about art’s capacity to illuminate hidden emotional states and create pathways toward healing, transformation and renewal.

Today, Lyshak’s paintings have evolved from richly populated narrative scenes into restrained, textured, monochromatic abstractions, open fields of color and gestural marks. Yet the emotional inquiry remains. Seeing these earlier paintings together again has been unexpectedly affirming.

“I feel I accomplished something by seeing them like this,” she said.

More than anything, she hopes viewers recognize something of themselves in the work.

“We’ve all been afraid, maybe of different things,” she said. “I hope that someone will walk in here and feel a connection, and connecting is a good thing for us.”

“Dreamscapes” is on view at Mad Rose Gallery in Millerton through Jan. 31.