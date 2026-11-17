Two distinctive approaches to American life and storytelling come together in a new exhibition at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Opening Saturday, Nov. 14, the exhibition brings the imaginative world of Bill Watterson’s “Calvin and Hobbes” into conversation with the familiar scenes of everyday life captured by Norman Rockwell. Though separated by generations and working in different mediums, both artists found humor, humanity and complexity in the seemingly ordinary.

Norman Rockwell skyrocketed to popularity when he started painting the covers for the Saturday Evening Post, a magazine with a history spanning more than two centuries.Its last print edition ran this past September, transitioning the publication to an online-only format. From 1897 until 1963, it published a new issue every week. Over that time, it published writings by literary legends like F. Scott Fitzgerald, Kurt Vonnegut, Agatha Christie, William Faulkner, Edgar Allan Poe, Louis L’Amour, John Steinbeck and Lenox, Massachusetts resident Edith Wharton, and featured comics by “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schultz. In 1916, the magazine first featured one of Rockwell’s illustrations. He was just 22 years old.

Through his work illustrating covers for the Post, as well as a prolific, nearly omnipresent advertising illustrations, Rockwell found his way into virtually every home in America. Known for his idealization of American life, Rockwell used the quaint life of rural New England as the center of the world he depicted and made his later-years home of Stockbridge famous as a beacon of idealized, wholesome living.

It wasn’t until later in his career, during his third marriage, that Rochwell began tackling larger social issues, famously releasing “The Problem We All Live With,” which depicted a young black girl being escorted to school by federal marshals. The painting, based on the story of Ruby Bridges, originally appeared in Look magazine in 1964 and is part of the collection of the Normal Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge.

For the next six months, many of Rockwells paintings will be joined by original “Calvin and Hobbes” comic strips by Bill Watterson. “Calvin and Hobbes” dealt with another kind of idealized American lifestyle — that of a mischievous youth. Though Rockwell would hint at the naughty notions of children, Watterson explored them to the fullest.

The comic strip focuses on an imaginative 6-year-old boy named Calvin and his best friend, Hobbes. To everyone else in the strip’s world, Hobbes was an inanimate stuffed tiger, but to Calvin, an only child, he was a very sentient accomplice, friend, confidant and voice of reason. Together, the friends battled monsters and aliens through Calvin’s imagination, dealt with the dregs of boredom in the middle of rural winters and even grappled with philosophy, existentialism, climate change, consumerism, political theater, and even, improbably, artificial intelligence.

Watterson and Rockwell have more in common than just their success. Though both artists were known for their unmistakable styles, neither was recognized as a fine artist, often relegated to the periphery as simply illustrators. Watterson confronted this notion in his work, but Rockwell struggled with it more privately. Both used their art to tell vivid stories that rewarded the curious observer for looking a little closer. Both created art intended for broad publication rather than primarily for sale as individual works.

Where they differ most dramatically is in their relationships with celebrity and the intersection of art and commerce. Rockwell became a rock star artist, even before rock stars existed. He relished in the nation’s fixation on his disarming demeanor, which seemed ripped right out of one of his illustrations. Watterson, on the other hand, eschewed the spotlight at all costs.

Rockwell was known to be a client pleaser, accommodating publications and advertisers with little, if any, pushback. With him, corporations knew what they were getting, and he was happy to provide it. The Saturday Evening Post told him to only paint white people. He wasn’t known to have pushed back.

Watterson, on the other hand, was disgusted by the rampant commercialization of beloved cartoon and comic characters for the profits of corporate America. His was a pure art, not intended to be meddled with by stakeholders or turned into commodities to help sell unrelated products.

“Calvin and Hobbes,” Watterson once said, “was designed to be a comic strip and that’s all I want it to be.”

At the height of “Calvin and Hobbes’s” success, Watterson was under immense pressure to further monetize his art. Instead of acquiescing, just 10 years into the comic’s run, he quit, retreating into private life indefinitely.

In addition to Watterson’s strips, the exhibition will feature works by some of his inspirations, including George Herriman, creator of “Krazy Kat,” and the father of the “Peanuts,” Charles M. Schulz, once known for his contributions to the Saturday Evening Post. On loan from the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State, the works mark the first touring exhibition of Watterson’s original drawings. A rare exhibition poster and catalog, featuring an interview with the reclusive artist, are available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the museums.

“Exploring Calvin and Hobbes” runs through May 31, 2027. For more information, visit nrm.org.