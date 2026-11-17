SHARON — A photography exhibit at Sharon Hospital is helping raise money for the hospital’s $12.5 million capital campaign to build a new primary and multispecialty care center.
The planned addition will house a center for healthy aging, space for rotating specialists, a laboratory, a nurses’ station and a larger waiting area. It will have up to 18 exam rooms and provide more space for the hospital’s growing staff.
The photography exhibit, organized by Northwell’s Institute for Community Health and Wellness, features fine art photography by members of the Housatonic Camera Club, including Dr. Mark Marshall.
The exhibit, the club’s second annual show at Sharon Hospital, runs through the end of January. Club members will donate half the proceeds from photo sales during the exhibit to the hospital’s capital project.
The Housatonic Camera Club is a Northwest Corner group founded in 1956 and its members exhibit their work locally and enter competitions.
“Sharon Hospital is honored to host this extraordinary exhibit by the Housatonic Camera Club, whose generosity extends beyond the artwork on our walls,” Sharon Hospital President Christina McCulloch said in a statement.
“This initiative directly supports our primary care expansion project, enabling us to recruit top clinicians, broaden access to specialists and integrated care and establish a dedicated center for healthy aging right here in our community.”
Marshall, a physician specializing in internal medicine and hospice and palliative medicine, serves as the hospital’s vice president and chief medical officer. He was Sharon Hospital’s first hospitalist and has worked there for nearly 30 years. He has helped expand the hospitalist program from a single provider to several groups that admit, care for and discharge patients around the clock.
Marshall said his interest in photography began at 13, when his parents bought him his first camera, a Rolleiflex SL35 film camera. His fascination with photographing people and street scenes took off after he discovered Leonard Freed’s photobook “Police Work,” he said.
“I love taking pictures of people and street scenes,” Marshall said. “I focus on color, composition and perspective changes mostly. As a physician, my interest in people and documenting them now has sort of come full circle. I was always interested in the lives that people lead, and I consider pictures a snippet of their actions. These are snapshots of people now. My life is intimately related to the care of people.”