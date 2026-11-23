For author and editor MacKenzie Cadenhead, Christmas has long meant Pine Plains. It’s where her family gathers, where she got married and where her father, a retired theatrical producer with a gift for building things, transformed an old farmhouse into a beloved family retreat. It’s also where the children’s book author will return this Thanksgiving weekend, bringing along a new member of the family, at least in spirit: a tiny, determined reindeer named Jingle.

Cadenhead’s new picture book, “Jingle: How the Littlest Reindeer Earned Her Bells,” illustrated by Erin Kraan and published by Random House Studio, follows the North Pole’s smallest reindeer as she competes against bigger, faster and stronger rivals for the chance to fly with Santa. It’s a delightfully sweet tale about finding your way in a world that doesn’t always make room for the little guy. The story grew out of bedtime storytelling, creative collaboration and a particularly difficult chapter in Cadenhead’s own life. On Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m., she’ll share the book at Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook with a reading and signing on Small Business Saturday.

Although she was raised in New York City, Pine Plains has been a second home for much of Cadenhead’s life. Her parents purchased the property there in the 1990s with her older brother.

“It’s always been a very cool place to go and to sort of consider home, even though I didn’t grow up there, because my parents are so rooted there,” she said.

Family visits have long included movies at The Moviehouse in Millerton, trips to the Trevor Zoo (the red panda is a family favorite) and browsing the area’s independent bookstores.

Art and theater were always part of Cadenhead’s life. After studying English at Haverford College and earning a master’s degree in dramaturgy at Brooklyn College, she worked in theater before finding her way into comic book editing at Marvel. There, she discovered a love for storytelling aimed at younger readers, eventually writing comics, chapter books and novels of her own. She still credits her background in dramaturgy with shaping her approach to comics.

“It was kind of perfect because those dramaturgical skills, they applied perfectly to editing comics,” Cadenhead explained.

That collaborative approach carried over to the creation of “Jingle” as well. Cadenhead describes the work she did with her literary agent, illustrator and editor to bring it to life. “This is, again, this is the dramaturg in me,” she said of the process.

Jingle first appeared during the pandemic, when Cadenhead’s children requested a story about Mrs. Claus. Improvising on the spot, she invented a tale in which Mrs. Claus delivered presents for Christmas in July, accompanied by a miniature reindeer.

Years later, Jingle resurfaced as a supporting character in another holiday story. When Cadenhead’s agent pitched the idea, it was the little reindeer who captured everyone’s attention. A new proposal followed, along with a collaboration with illustrator Erin Cron.

The book’s message of hope and determination took on particular meaning as Cadenhead wrote it during her father’s illness.

“I was looking for light and I was finding it,” she said. “And sometimes I feel like I needed to hear that myself.”

Her father, who died in 2024, was with her when the publishing offers arrived. Her agent called him her good luck charm.

Another cherished moment came when the finished books arrived at her home. Her three children gathered around the box, then took turns reading “Jingle” aloud, passing the book from one to another.

“I just sat there going, ‘Oh, this is probably one of the coolest moments of my life,’” she recalled.

Now Cadenhead gets to share Jingle with a new generation of young readers, including those in the community that has been part of her family’s story for decades.

“There’s pretty much nothing cooler than going to a bookstore and reading your story to kids,” she said.

MacKenzie Cadenhead will read from and sign copies of “Jingle: How the Littlest Reindeer Earned Her Bells” on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook. For event details and registration, visit merrittbooks.com.



