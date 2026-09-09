A marriage of memoirs

Can two books get married? Author Jack Sheedy wants to find out and on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at Torrington Library, his memoirs “Sting of the Heat Bug” and “In My Father’s Tire Tracks” will be joined in a tongue-in-cheek wedding ceremony.
The evening will feature a humorous PowerPoint presentation, prerecorded vows, commentary and a Q&A, followed by a signing of both books, which will be available individually or as a discounted set.
Sheedy, a Harwinton resident, contributor to these papers and former news editor of The Catholic Transcript, has given “Sting of the Heat Bug,” originally published in 2012, a complete makeover for its relaunch. The revised edition includes a new cover by Torrington artist Dennis Baccheschi, a table of contents, chapter titles, a prelude and epilogue, color photographs, streamlined prose and a new design that echoes “In My Father’s Tire Tracks,” his 2024 memoir.
The books share some of the same people and themes, including road trips to Wisconsin and California, but Sheedy says there is enough new material to make reading both worthwhile. “There is no repetition that would make the reader think, ‘Wait, didn’t he say the same thing in the other book?’” he said.
As for the wedding? “It’s a way to have fun and be entertaining,” Sheedy said. By “marrying” the memoirs, he hopes to show how the characters and personalities that appear in both books can become more fully known when readers encounter them in each.
Torrington Library is at 12 Daycoeton Place. Books will be available at special pricing; cash, check or Venmo only.