Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
book talk

A marriage of memoirs

A marriage of memoirs

Jack Sheedy’s two memoirs share characters, themes and places.

Provided

Can two books get married? Author Jack Sheedy wants to find out and on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at Torrington Library, his memoirs “Sting of the Heat Bug” and “In My Father’s Tire Tracks” will be joined in a tongue-in-cheek wedding ceremony.

The evening will feature a humorous PowerPoint presentation, prerecorded vows, commentary and a Q&A, followed by a signing of both books, which will be available individually or as a discounted set.

Sheedy, a Harwinton resident, contributor to these papers and former news editor of The Catholic Transcript, has given “Sting of the Heat Bug,” originally published in 2012, a complete makeover for its relaunch. The revised edition includes a new cover by Torrington artist Dennis Baccheschi, a table of contents, chapter titles, a prelude and epilogue, color photographs, streamlined prose and a new design that echoes “In My Father’s Tire Tracks,” his 2024 memoir.

The books share some of the same people and themes, including road trips to Wisconsin and California, but Sheedy says there is enough new material to make reading both worthwhile. “There is no repetition that would make the reader think, ‘Wait, didn’t he say the same thing in the other book?’” he said.

As for the wedding? “It’s a way to have fun and be entertaining,” Sheedy said. By “marrying” the memoirs, he hopes to show how the characters and personalities that appear in both books can become more fully known when readers encounter them in each.

Torrington Library is at 12 Daycoeton Place. Books will be available at special pricing; cash, check or Venmo only.

Natalia Zukerman
book talk

Latest News

Four generations: Perotti & Sons to mark 100 years

Four generations: Perotti & Sons to mark 100 years

William Perotti & Sons plumbing and heating business will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a party on Sept. 18. Among the family members are Frank Perotti, seated, and Charlie, Mary and Jean Perotti standing.

Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN – It is a story that combines the realization of the American dream, the strong bonds of family, and a love of community.

It began 100 years ago, when William Perotti opened a small plumbing shop in a barn on Lower Road. A century later, William Perotti & Sons is a flourishing enterprise run by his descendants, including members of the fourth generation.

Keep ReadingShow less
business

Modular homes at Cornwall housing site are headed elsewhere

Modular homes at Cornwall housing site are headed elsewhere

The second of two modular homes awaited relocation from the proposed Millard Brook affordable housing site on Route 7 to its permanent site on Dark Entry Road on Sept. 2.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — The sight of two new modular homes at the Millard Brook property on Route 7, led some passing motorists last week to wonder whether the proposed affordable housing development on the site was becoming a reality.

But the homes, which were still wrapped, were headed elsewhere.

Keep ReadingShow less
affordable housing

Camp Brook Greenway reopening likely pushed to spring 2027

Camp Brook Greenway reopening likely pushed to spring 2027
Camp Brook Greenway, where volunteers are preparing the property for a likely spring 2027 reopening.
Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN — The planned fall reopening of Camp Brook Greenway, a 27.45-acre town-owned recreation area behind Caddie Shack and State Line Pizza, will likely be postponed until spring 2027 as volunteers continue preparing the property for public use.

First Selectman Jesse Bunce said the town had hoped to reopen the greenway this fall. Volunteers, however, would like to continue working through the fall to ensure the property is ready before welcoming visitors.

Keep ReadingShow less
trails
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

First responders prepare the landing zone for LifeStar at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Madi Long

LAKEVILLE — Three people were seriously injured when a Tesla Cybertruck went off Lime Rock Road about 1,000 feet west of White Hollow Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, according to Lakeville Hose Company Chief Jason Wilson.

One occupant was flown by Life Star helicopter to Hartford Hospital, while another was taken by ambulance to Waterbury Trauma Center and the third to Sharon Hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
police news

Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle presents her “Field Notes”

Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle presents her “Field Notes”

Artist Eve Biddle and Tremaine Gallery Director Terri Moore.

D.H. Callahan

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Tremaine Gallery at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville opened its new show, “Field Notes,” with works by multidisciplinary artist Eve Biddle.

Biddle is best known in the area as one of the founders of the iconic Wassaic Project in the hamlet of Wassaic, New York. The project, which is part art incubator, part gallery, part studio and a whole lot of community, is housed in an old converted grain elevator right next to the Metro North train tracks. It’s credited by many as the spark that revitalized the hamlet, which now boasts a craft bakery, a curated wine and liquor store, a pizza hot spot, the Lantern.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Victor Cella is painting his own path

Victor Cella is painting his own path

Artist Victor Cella with his recent painting “White Dog” in his studio and shop, Little Store Antiques in Great Barrington.

L. Tomaino
If I taught art, I’d teach it in a different way. I could teach it as an awareness — how to free yourself up.
— Victor Cella

Paintings by Victor Cella of a blue dog, a flower still life and a colorful abstract greet visitors as they mount the steps to The Little Store, an antique shop he runs with his husband, John Ortisi, at 88 Main St. in Great Barrington, Mass.

The shop is filled not only with antiques but also with Cella’s paintings. People stop by to see what Cella is currently painting and to talk with him. He is known for his amiability as well as his paintings.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.