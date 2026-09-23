Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
concerts

From Woodstock to the Warner, Graham Nash is still singing for peace

From Woodstock to the Warner, Graham Nash is still singing for peace

Graham Nash brings a career-spanning retrospective to the Warner Theatre in Torrington on Sept. 30, joined by Todd Caldwell, Adam Minkoff and Zack Djanikian.

Misti Layne

Imagine stepping out onto a stage in front of hundreds of thousands of tired, wet and weary strangers with a lineup of songs they’ve never heard before. If you’re Graham Nash, who will perform with his current band at the Warner Theatre in Torrington on Sept. 30, you don’t have to imagine. You only have to remember.

The legendary Woodstock music festival was only the second concert Nash played with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Nash had already formed Crosby, Stills & Nash, releasing their debut album earlier that year. Theirs was a sound both new and nostalgic when it hit the scene in the late 1960s, and, thanks in part to the success all three members had had with previous bands, they instantly found a wide and willing audience.

But when they added singer-songwriter Neil Young, they also added new material they had performed together in front of an audience only once before.. Despite their inexperience with the material, their performance, which took place in the early morning hours of the festival’s final day, became one of Woodstock’s most memorable sets. Part of the encore of that seminal set was a protest song called “Find the Cost of Freedom.” It was just one of many socially conscious songs that would define the careers of Nash and his bandmates.

Nash was born in Blackpool, Lancashire, after his mother was evacuated there during World War II. Today, 84 years later, he is still fighting for peace. His weapon of choice, of course, is music.

Nash began his career with the successful British rock band the Hollies. He has recalled how everything changed when he first sang with Stephen Stills and David Crosby in Laurel Canyon, California.

Laurel Canyon was a musicians’ paradise, with soon-to-be household names popping into each other’s homes for impromptu jam sessions. When Nash took a trip to the area to visit his girlfriend, Joni Mitchell, Stills and Crosby, both of whom were looking for new bands, just happened to be there. The musical chemistry they discovered would lead to the formation of Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Since then, Nash has been an advocate for peace and other social causes, writing and performing protest songs around the world. “Ohio” was written by Neil Young and recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, while Nash and Young co-wrote “War Song.” Nash and David Crosby co-wrote “Immigration Man.” On his own, Nash wrote “Military Madness,” reflecting on his childhood in the shadow of World War II while the United States was fighting the Vietnam War.

More recently, Nash announced plans to release a new song about the unprecedented violence perpetrated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents called, simply “ICE.” Even at 84, Nash continues to use music as a vehicle for political and social expression.

For tickets, go to warnertheatre.org.

D.H. Callahan
concerts

Latest News

Slow fashion takes the runway at Stone Ridge Orchard

Slow fashion takes the runway at Stone Ridge Orchard

The organic runway at HVSFW puts sustainable style among the apple trees at Stone Ridge Orchard.

Jay Ballesteros

Fast fashion has made it possible to buy the latest trend almost as quickly as it appears on social media. The environmental cost, however, is anything but fleeting. Fashion production accounts for about 10% of global carbon emissions, consumes enormous quantities of water and energy, and an estimated 85% of textiles end up in landfills each year. Synthetic fabrics also shed microplastics when washed.

So what would happen if we slowed things down?

Keep ReadingShow less
fashion

Susan Schneider and the magic of marbling

Susan Schneider and the magic of marbling
Susan Schneider, owner of Shandell’s in Ashley Falls, in her studio.
Susan Schneider, owner of Shandell’s in Ashley Falls, in her studio.
It’s a joyful process. —Susan Schneider

A beautiful September morning found Susan Schneider of Shandell’s working in her Ashley Falls home studio, while linen cocktail napkins she had marbled the day before hung on a line outside her back door. Her helpers, dogs Daisy and Stubbs, are never far from her.

“Marbling,” Schneider explained, “the art of floating paint on a liquid and printing it on a medium, has been around for hundreds of years.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Through the lens of war

Through the lens of war

“Omaha Beach Rescue, D-Day +1, Normandy, June 7, 1944.” one of the best-known photographs of D-Day.

Walter Rosenblum

Longtime Norfolk resident Nina Rosenblum will present her award-winning documentary, “They Fight With Cameras,” on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Library.

The film tells the story of her father, decorated U.S. Army Signal Corps combat cameraman Walter Rosenblum.

Keep ReadingShow less
film
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Brian Gersten finds the story in the overlooked

Brian Gersten finds the story in the overlooked

Filmmaker Brian Gersten

D.H. Callahan

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, award-winning filmmaker Brian Gersten will screen four short documentaries at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, exploring obscure topics such as a lingering territorial dispute between the United States and Canada, a nationwide toilet paper panic sparked by a late-night joke, the infamous “Balloon Boy” saga and the history of bowling in America.

The Chicago-raised, Millerton-based filmmaker has worked as an editor on feature-length documentaries like the cycling film “Enter the Slipstream” and Netflix’s profile on author Tom Wolfe, “Radical Wolfe.” In 2025, “Why We Dream,” a film he edited about bringing D-Day veterans back to the beaches of Normandy, premiered aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid in New York City. When it comes to directing, Gersten’s own interests focus more on the underappreciated and unremembered, as the four short films he directed will demonstrate.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Sharon artist takes top prize at Lime Rock art show

Sharon artist takes top prize at Lime Rock art show
Muriel Stockdale, left, and judge Roger McKee during the awards announcement at the juried art show at Trinity Episcopal Church. Stockdale\u2019s \u201cKevin\u201d was the second place winner.
Patrick L. Sullivan

The annual juried art show at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock was won by Mi-Kyung Hwang of Sharon for “Wild Hazelnut from Eggleston.”

The winners were announced at the show’s opening reception at the church Friday evening, Sept. 18.

Keep ReadingShow less
art show

Vibrant sights and sounds head to Hudson Jazz Festival

Vibrant sights and sounds head to Hudson Jazz Festival

Sam Bernhardt Quartet at the Pocket Park next to Mel The Bakery as part of Sounds Around Town (2025).

David McIntyre

Early October might be the best time of the year to drive around New England and the Hudson Valley. There’s a chill in the air, cutting the humidity which has a tendency to reappear sporadically after its summer residency. There are more harvest festivals and apple-picking opportunities than you could shake a gourd at. And the trees put on a spectacular show with their multicolored foliage.

Summer might be known as festival season, but Hudson, New York is striking while the leaves are hot. The annual Hudson Jazz Festival takes place the first weekend of October, looking to pair the vibrant autumnal foliage with some vivacious jazz.

Keep ReadingShow less
music festival
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.