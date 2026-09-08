First Friday music series features Connecticut premiere

Vocalist Alison Gish Jenkins, who sings in the low contralto range, and pianist Melody Fader performed Samuel Barber’s “Hermit Songs” (1953) and Samuel Butler’s “Stabat Mater” (2025) at the Congregational Church of Salisbury on Friday, Sept. 4.
The performance was part of the church’s First Friday Music series, which presents 30-minute concerts at noon on the first Friday of each month.
The church’s music director, David Baranowski, said it was only the second time Butler’s piece had been performed.
“And it’s the Connecticut premiere,” Jenkins added.
Jenkins, who lives in West Hurley, New York, has performed at the church before. It was Fader’s first visit to Salisbury from her home in Brooklyn.