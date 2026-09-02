Salisbury Band marks end of summer with patriotic favorites

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Band played its traditional end-of-summer concert Saturday, Aug. 29, on the lawn of the Scoville Memorial Library.
About 80 people turned out to hear old favorites, including “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” the “Armed Forces Medley,” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” which closed the concert.
The program also featured newer works. “American Flourish,” composed in 2009 by Robert W. Smith, incorporates elements of “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” “Shenandoah,” and “Yankee Doodle.”
Salisbury Band director Brian Viets’ “America 2-5-0” was composed for this year’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
“There will be a short quiz after we play it,” Viets said. “Sorry, no prize money.”
For “God Bless America,” Viets introduced French horn player Rachel Matsudaira, who sang in the style of Kate Smith.
The concert ended shortly before 4 p.m. out of consideration for a memorial service being held next door at the Congregational Church.
Before the final number, Viets noted that the Salisbury Band is in its 98th year and expressed hope that everyone would return for its centennial in 2028.
He also thanked the library for providing the band with rehearsal space and a place to store its equipment and instruments.