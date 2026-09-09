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Oldtone brings roots music, dancing and community to Cool Whisper Farm

Oldtone brings roots music, dancing and community to Cool Whisper Farm

The Allum Ridge Boys & Ashlee at Oldtone Music Festival in 2025

Jim Wright

The Oldtone Music Festival returns Sept. 10 through 13, bringing musicians and audiences together for a four-day celebration of roots music at Cool Whisper Farm in Hillsdale.

Founded in 2015 as a one-day show in Wassaic, Oldtone moved the following year to the Schober family’s Cool Whisper Farm, where it grew into a three-stage camping festival. The festival ran annually until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020. After limited attempts to bring it back in 2021 and 2022, organizers announced in early 2023 that the festival would end.

But Oldtone wasn’t quite ready to disappear. With strong support from local and artist communities, a new nonprofit, Oldtone Arts Inc., was formed in 2023, and the festival returned to Cool Whisper Farm in 2024. Today, the festival is co-produced by Jim Wright and Trevor Roush and continues to operate with an emphasis on keeping its intimate, artist-driven character.

That spirit is reflected in Oldtone’s motto, “Participation is Preservation.” Rather than simply presenting traditional music onstage, the festival encourages audiences to take part through workshops, dancing, jams, contests and other opportunities for musicians and listeners to play and learn together.

Jerron Paxton & Nora Brown at Oldtone Music Festival in 2025.Reed Shuzts

This year’s lineup ranges across bluegrass, Cajun, country, folk, Latin and other roots traditions. Performers include Bella White, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Los Texmaniacs, Jerron Paxton, Linzay Young & Joel Savoy, Cajun Country Revival, Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra, Jesse Lége & Bayou Brew, Sammy Lind & Nadine Landry and The Ozark Highballers.

In addition to multiple stages, the weekend includes dancing, workshops and opportunities for musicians to join in. Campers have long made late-night music-making a central part of the experience, with informal jams continuing into the night.

Visitors can attend for a single day or camp on the property for the entire festival. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Oldtone Music Festival takes place Sept. 10 through 13 at Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 County Route 21 in Ghent, New York. For tickets, camping information and the complete schedule, visit oldtone.org.

Natalia Zukerman
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