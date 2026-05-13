The Berkshire mountain that inspired Moby-Dick

FALLS VILLAGE — When Herman Melville created his great white whale, Moby-Dick, he was probably thinking of Mount Greylock in Massachusetts. At least, that is the opinion of author John Dickson, who spoke at the D. M. Hunt Library Saturday, May 9, to discuss his book, “Herman Melville in the Berkshires.”

Readers may be surprised to learn that Melville bought a home, known as Arrowhead, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and lived there from 1850 to 1863. Arrowhead, also known as the Herman Melville House, is a museum today where Dickson volunteers.

The author posits that Melville had the images of snow-covered fields and a looming Mount Greylock in mind when he envisioned Moby-Dick. In the famous novel, the whale is described as “a snow hill in the air,” not a coincidence, according to Dickson.

Dickson said Melville was unusually observant and spent considerable time exploring nature and absorbing what he saw for later use.

“It’s right out there,” Dickson gestured. “He went for walks or on horseback or in a cart, alone and with friends. The things he saw made their way into his books.”

When Melville arrived at Arrowhead, he already had an initial draft of “Moby-Dick,” which he set aside as he dug into his new home.

Inspired by his new surroundings, he picked it up again.

Dickson said a group of women were responsible for moving the book along. Melville’s wife and three sisters “took his scribblings and copied it.” They went back and forth and produced 12 drafts by hand.

Writing the book required an enormous amount of paper. Dickson said it was fortuitous that nearby Lee, Massachusetts produced a whopping 40% of the paper manufactured in the United States at the time.

Melville spent time with other authors during his Arrowhead years, including Nathaniel Hawthorne. Dickson said Melville was inspired by his walks with the older, more established writer.

Today, “Moby-Dick” is largely considered Melville’s masterpiece, but it was not a commercial success when it was published in the U.S. in 1851. By the time Melville published his first work that was not about the sea – “Pierre” in 1852 – “Moby-Dick” was already out of print.

Melville left Arrowhead in 1863 and moved to New York City.

Dickson said alert readers can follow in Melville’s footsteps and see Mount Greylock, the Ice Glen Trail in Stockbridge, and other areas that inspired him.

“For the most part, they’re all still there.”