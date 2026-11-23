“Peter and the Wolf” is an enduring work of musical theater that has managed to teach children about classical music in a playful, if not dramatic, way for 90 years. On Saturday, Nov. 28, The Frisson Ensemble will bring the Russian educational classic to life at Stissing Center in Pine Plains with the help of Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn.

Created to help children learn the parts of the orchestra, as well as the power of different sounds and musical modes, the symphonic tale for children, as it’s classified, has helped generations of curious kids fall in love with music.

The idea for the work came in 1936 from Natalya Sats. At the young age of 20, Sats was appointed to lead the Central Children’s Theatre in Moscow following the departure of the theatre’s first director, who refused to bow to the political demands of the emerging Soviet Union.

The Children’s Theatre was a point of pride for Russian and then Soviet artists, including composer Sergei Prokofiev, who frequently attended performances with his children. Sats enlisted Prokofiev to bring her idea to life, hiring Nina Sakonskaya to write the libretto, or story and lyrics, for the orchestral work.

Prokofiev was already a cosmopolitan success with worldly tendencies that extended beyond the borders of politically volatile Russia. He wrote librettos in French. He drew inspiration from Italian literary classics. He even performed his own works in New York City, something remarkably rare for a Russian at the time.

With the fall of the Russian Empire, however, Prokofiev began to focus his efforts on Russian themes. He composed works based on great Russian authors, including his opera “The Gambler,” based on the short novel of the same name by Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

“Peter and the Wolf,” too, has many deep Russian and Soviet cultural themes, like man’s triumph over nature and the counterproductive stubbornness of the non-Bolsheviks, represented by Peter’s grandfather and the bassoon.

Representation is the name of the game when it comes to “Peter and the Wolf.” To help children learn the parts of the orchestra, Prokofiev assigned instruments and musical themes to the characters in the story. The light and airy instruments are the protagonists and usually play more whimsical or uplifting themes. Peter’s famous tune played by the strings. The dark and discordant tones are reserved for the old and the evil.

One of the most important instruments is the voice of the narrator. Prokofiev didn’t like the original story written by Sakonskaya, so he rewrote it all to fit his music and vision. This gave the narrator an outsized role, leading the tone of the orchestra and introducing the children to all its parts. Sats was slated to narrate the piece herself at the 1936 premiere alongside the Orchestra of the Moscow Philharmonic Society, but fell ill and had a substitute fill in. It wasn’t until her first performance that the work gained the sort of reception it deserved.

Sats would also miss out on her chance to perform when “Peter and the Wolf” came to the United States in 1938, as she had been sent to the Gulag following the execution of her lover, a former Soviet Red Army general.

Since then, the narrator’s role has been taken on by such memorable performers as Viola Davis, David Bowie and even Frankenstein’s Monster himself, Boris Karloff. Strathairn, an alumnus of Williams College, has captivated audiences for decades with memorable performances in film and television projects like the “The Sopranos,” “L.A. Confidential,” “The River Wild,” “A League of Their Own” and “Good Night and Good Luck,” for which he received a best actor Oscar nomination in 2006.

Strathairn will lead the New York City-based Frisson Ensemble. Featuring musicians who have played on stages like Carnegie Hall, Frisson is known as “the classical group that does it all.” The ensemble can expand or contrast to fit a performance’s programming. This allows it to stay small and nimble for certain performances, whittling its numbers down for piano trios or string quartet performances. But when it comes to Frisson’s acclaimed rendition of “Peter and the Wolf,” the ensembale expands to a robust 10-piece group.

For tickets to “Peter and the Wolf,” visit thestissingcenter.org.