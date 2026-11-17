SALISBURY — Adam Ostrander has recently purchased a very fast steed.

An eight-year-old youngster was heard to remark that he wished he had a hundred dollars. When asked what he would do with it he replied, “I would take it easy.”

Walter Paddock wishes to call attention to the fact that he is ready to supply you with every thing to be found in a first class market. See adv. on first page.

The beauties and the flue air of Lakeville have been extensively advertised by those New York newspaper men who followed Judge Jerome here after election. They evidently know a good thing when they see it and Lakeville is certainly good for New Yorkers.

SHARON — The claim of D.N. Eggleston against the Sharon Casino Co. has been paid in full.

Miss Kathryn Richards has gone to her home in Hartford to take a rest and avert a threatened attack of nervous prostration. Miss Annie Brayton of Hartford will act as kindergarten teacher during her absence.

An unknown man was found dead along the track near the railroad bridge south of Irondale yesterday. morning; was finally recognized as “Jake” Wilson of Sharon mountain an ax-helve maker. Probably got on north-bound evening train, mistaking it for south-bound, discovered his mistake and jumped off or else was walking on track and was struck by engine; right leg was broken, otherwise was not much bruised, aged about 55 years. Sharon folks speak kindly of him. Lived for years by himself in a cabin on Sharon mountain, was especially fond of children and was wont to give the village children fancy bows, arrows and other wood toys of his own make.

LIME ROCK — Raymond Woodin has secured a position in Torrington and went thither the later part of last week.

Thursday night last, dogs again entered the flock of sheep belonging to the Misses Belcher and killed 16, making 47 in all that they destroyed during the week.

100 years ago — November 1926

The E.O. Wagner Real Estate & Insurance Agency has sold to James W. Farmer of Taconic the William Bissell, Mrs. Marian Jefferis, property in Lakeville. Mr. and Mrs. Farmer will take immediate possession.

It is reported that another house has been sold in Hoppertown.

Ira Traver entertained his twin sister from Pittsfield on Sunday.

Adv.: ANYONE DESIRING someone for general house work by the day or month can inquire at Journal Office. Will need to be carried to and from work.

50 years ago — November 1976

Office manager Dorothy Saake will retire this week after nearly 22 years with The News. It was Feb. 15, 1955, when she first entered The News office for a job interview, and after a few minutes conversation with Ethel Marshall, then editor of the paper, she had taken off her coat, sat down at a desk, and a new Millerton tradition had begun. Now, six editors and four office locations later, when asked why she has decided to leave, she simply smiles and says, “It’s been 22 years, and that’s long enough.”

An Environmental Protection Agency spokesman in Boston confirmed this week that a Pittsfield, Mass., factory is dumping toxic chemicals into the Housatonic River at the rate of one-quarter pound per day. What was not clear Monday, however, was whether or not the amount of PCB (polychlorinated biphenyl) extended beyond safe limits, or was contaminating the Housatonic in Connecticut.

SHARON — First Selectman Bill Wilbur spoke to the Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday night about tentative plans to construct cluster housing for the elderly and young. Wilbur said he had been thinking about the project for some time and had asked architect Bob Chapin to draw up some possible plans. Chapin said he envisioned something like three clusters of two stories, 40 by 60 feet each, with four apartments in each cluster. The site proposed is on town-owned land in Sharon Valley along the Connecticut- New York border.

The Bargain Box and The Bargain Barn in Sharon have turned over to Sharon Hospital Auxiliary a quarter of a million dollars since The Bargain Box was started in 1957. The exact figure is $265,150, according to a spokesman.

CANAAN — For the first time in its 65 years, the Canaan Fire Company has an auxiliary. The wives of several fire company members banded together last week to form the new organization, which will operate independently of the fire company. At an organizational meeting last week, the group adopted its bylaws and elected officers for the coming year. Carol Ann Routhier was named president; Bonnie Perotti vice president; Nancy Foley, treasurer and Penny Weaver, secretary. The organization’s primary aim will be to help the firemen in fundraising activities.

CORNWALL — Members of the Board of Finance were given information last week on a possible gymnasium addition at the Consolidated School and were told that if the town wants the gymnasium it will have to be a town project, not a Board of Education undertaking.

25 years ago — November 2001

A careless hiker is blamed for a fire that blackened more than 50 acres on Schaghticoke Mountain along the Connecticut/ New York border. The Connecticut Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club has temporarily closed the trail between Route 341 and Schaghticoke Road. Hikers wishing to travel between the two roads are advised to follow Schaghticoke Road four miles to avoid the closed trail section. Information signs will be posted.