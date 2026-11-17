Veteran folk troubadour Peter Mulvey and jazz-influenced Americana singer-songwriter Jenna Nicholls bring their collaborative project, Floyd Mercantile, to The Grace Note at Stissing Center in Pine Plains on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at thestissingcenter.org
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Let's Hear It - November 19, 2026
Lakeville Journal
Nov 17, 2026
This Week
Local businesses help give our towns their unique character, but keeping their doors open isn’t always easy. As some businesses close and others open, we want to hear from business owners and residents alike. What are the biggest challenges facing local businesses, and how can our communities help them succeed?
What does it take to keep a local business thriving in our communities?
Send your responses to social@lakevillejournal.com by Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. or comment on Facebook or Instagram.
We’ll publish a selection in next week’s paper.
Last Week’s Question
Do you think this year’s midterm results reflect a broader political shift to the left or were unique to this election?
“No, they were unique to this election. Most independents and right wings voted specifically against Trump and his policies, not necessarily for the democrats or their policies.”
—lucaswang041
“I believe many people of many different perspectives found themselves unable to support a party that has presided over the current situation. If Democrats can show that they are the adults in the room instead of 5th graders like the current incumbents, they have a chance to shift things in their direction. If not, we are doomed to another debacle down the road when the next Trump comes along.”
—Johnny Martin
“It was the Trump effect, people hate him so much they voted against his party.”
—John F. Brown
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Letters to the Editor - November 19, 2026
Lakeville Journal
Nov 17, 2026
Congress must tackle meaningful tax reform
While members of our new Congress will face other matters seeming more pressing, they have two years to accomplish a task more fundamental and no less pressing than any:reform of our federal tax system.It is inefficient, unfair and distorted by the Over-represented to the detriment of the Under-represented.We know it is unfair yet can’t agree on how to fix it. While we differ on what a “fair tax” means, dispassionate students of our tax system agree on what its ideal characteristics or goals are.It would be
Easily understood;
Easily administered and collected;
Apportioned among taxpayers according to ability to pay;
Applied neutrally to minimize distortion of taxpayer actions, and
Raise sufficient revenue to support government programs
Our current tax system falls short of all.Political leaders and even some tax experts are urging new major tax regimes to replace or reduce the income tax.All are misconceived.Indirect excise taxes on transactions (sales taxes, VAT’s, consumption or use taxes, estate taxes on transfers at death and tariffs) fail at least the last three of these characteristics. Direct taxes (wealth, property taxes and poll taxes) fail all five and further, to be Constitutional, must be apportioned among the states according to their share of the national population, a practical impossibility.
Only a simplified, national income tax has the potential to satisfy all five of these goals. This is not rocket science.Why don’t we have one?While experts disagree on details, they accept the five goals whether they are on academic faculties, in government or practice, whether they come to study as economists. accountants or lawyers, or working at Brookings or the American Enterprise Institute.But tax experts do not make the law.Under the guise tax “reform,“ Congress, vulnerable to decades of lobbyists and their powerful masters, has created an impenetrable maze of preferments.This has led frustrated tax reformers to decide that any tax reform must start by reforming of our election laws.When I began my tax career in 1954, the GPO paperback print of the new 1954 Internal Revenue Code was a single volume less than two fingers thick on regular paper.It now takes up multiple volumes of tissue paper.My familiarity with it has declined with its growth, but I know that its inflated pages have not drawn the taxnearer the five goals but bid them goodbye.
Will our new Congress be delivered to us already shackled by the Over-represented from fixing the income tax or have we new hope for genuine tax reform?One test will be the level of support for these two long-recognized basic reforms ofindividualtaxation:
(1) Eliminate employment taxes, including the special Medicare tax on higher incomes, to recognize that the revenue needed for social programs should be borne by all income taxpayers like other programs and to end the double taxation of workers’ earnings, and
(2) Eliminate tax-rate distinctions among types of income, ending long-term capital gains rates and taxing equally current income from labor and investment.
Since the revenue raised by the second proposal is onlyfraction of the revenue lost by eliminating the separate tax on workers’ earnings, a higher rate structure across the board would be needed to integrate the two.However, the proposals and their rippling effects throughout the law would be a giant step toward all five goals.
M Carr Ferguson
Retired professor of tax law, Assistant Attorney General (Tax) and Chair, ABA Section of Taxation (writing only for himself.)
Lakeville
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Building Trump’s legacy through vanity projects
Mac Gordon
Nov 17, 2026
After the crushing midterm defeat, Trump may be even more preoccupied with creating a suitable legacy to leave behind for posterity.Despite reports to the contrary, President Trump may be reconsidering his negative stance with regard to the newly empowered Democrats and be thinking about a a more peaceful, cooperative relationship with his “enemies”. As a “lame duck” his powers are more limited and anything that he can pursue with the Democrats might help him in the future become a more highly regarded former president.
He was not willing to underplay his presidency like so many who served before him and whose names most of us can barely remember (such as Polk, Buchanan, Harrison or Arthur). He has even imagined himself as an additional chiseled portrait atop Mt. Rushmore joining Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt!
He set about trying to win a Nobel Peace Prize but rather than work diligently for peace, he engaged actively as a partisan in seven wars (none of which turned out well).
Trump became interested in the nineteenth century Monroe Doctrine which fitted well with his own America First opinions. Before long he was telling people that he needed to “take” Greenland!While the takeover of Venezuela kept alive Trump’s international attempts at becoming historically significant, his unsuccessful war in Iran has caused him to turn his mind to more local accomplishments, specifically several in the nation’s capital.
This started with redecorating most of the White House complex and its surrounding landscape and has grown to tearing down the entire East Wing and replacing it with a giant ballroom way out of scale with the White House. The demolished remains of the former East Wing Trump had dumped in a huge pile in the middle of the popular public East Potomac Park that he intends to convert into a championship golf course for professional play.
Several new and renovated monuments are in the works, most recently the repaired Reflecting Pool extending from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument. A massive “triumphal” arch at least twice the size of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris is planned between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery .A National Garden of American Heroes featuring oversized statues of 250 individuals chosen by Trump himself for special memorialization is to be located in West Potomac Park.
He took over the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, replaced most of the board and made himself Chairman. He is currently fighting three lawsuits challenging his insistence that his name be placed on the front of the building.
Every one of President Trump’s “Vanity Projects”, as they now are popularly known, has proceeded without legal authorization, a requirement in nearly every case. Despite several pending lawsuits, it seems doubtful that any of these projects will be stopped by the courts.
All of Trump’s attempts to increase his legacy have been self-centered, not the sort of efforts that might bring him greater admiration.
Historians (and architects) will probably continue to look disdainfully at Trump’s Ballroom and Triumphal Arch as aesthetic eyesores pathologically obsessed with size.
And then there’s the money. The original estimate of $1.5 million for the Reflecting Pool is currently expected to cost at least$16 million; the Ballroom budget, originally $200 million (of private money) is now estimated at more than $600 million and likely much more (mostly taxpayer funding). All told, it would not be unreasonable to assume that the final bill for all these nearly thirty vanity projects may total at least $3 billion dollars which most voters see as arrogant follies.
Judging by the election results and his continuing low poll numbers Trump’s efforts to improve his standing for posterity have not been successful. Under these circumstances, he might benefit from a different approach.
He might look at how several of the late 19th century Robber barons seemed to become more public-spirited in their later years.John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, Cornelius Vanderbilt and even Henry Ford gave enormous amounts to charitable foundations to do work in the public interest. This definitely put them in a much more favorable place in history.
President Trump’s declared Federal income for 2025 was more than $2.2 billion dollars and he continues to rake in much more. Perhaps he might begin a new route towards improving his legacy by putting much of his newfound wealth to benefitting the American people. While it’s unlikely he could have a marvelous epiphany like Mr. Scrooge in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, we can hope, can’t we?
G. Mackenzie Gordon, architect, A.I. A. lives in Lakeville.
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Turning Back the Pages - November 19, 2026
Norma Bosworth
Nov 17, 2026
125 years ago — November 1901
Carl Stoeckel of Norfolk has decided to erect a brick tower near his conservancy for the fire alarm bell. The lower part of the tower will be used for storing a hose truck. Mr. Stoeckel only recently presented the town with this alarm bell and now offers to build a fire house.
SALISBURY — Adam Ostrander has recently purchased a very fast steed.
An eight-year-old youngster was heard to remark that he wished he had a hundred dollars. When asked what he would do with it he replied, “I would take it easy.”
Walter Paddock wishes to call attention to the fact that he is ready to supply you with every thing to be found in a first class market. See adv. on first page.
The beauties and the flue air of Lakeville have been extensively advertised by those New York newspaper men who followed Judge Jerome here after election. They evidently know a good thing when they see it and Lakeville is certainly good for New Yorkers.
SHARON — The claim of D.N. Eggleston against the Sharon Casino Co. has been paid in full.
Miss Kathryn Richards has gone to her home in Hartford to take a rest and avert a threatened attack of nervous prostration. Miss Annie Brayton of Hartford will act as kindergarten teacher during her absence.
An unknown man was found dead along the track near the railroad bridge south of Irondale yesterday. morning; was finally recognized as “Jake” Wilson of Sharon mountain an ax-helve maker. Probably got on north-bound evening train, mistaking it for south-bound, discovered his mistake and jumped off or else was walking on track and was struck by engine; right leg was broken, otherwise was not much bruised, aged about 55 years. Sharon folks speak kindly of him. Lived for years by himself in a cabin on Sharon mountain, was especially fond of children and was wont to give the village children fancy bows, arrows and other wood toys of his own make.
LIME ROCK — Raymond Woodin has secured a position in Torrington and went thither the later part of last week.
Thursday night last, dogs again entered the flock of sheep belonging to the Misses Belcher and killed 16, making 47 in all that they destroyed during the week.
100 years ago — November 1926
The E.O. Wagner Real Estate & Insurance Agency has sold to James W. Farmer of Taconic the William Bissell, Mrs. Marian Jefferis, property in Lakeville. Mr. and Mrs. Farmer will take immediate possession.
It is reported that another house has been sold in Hoppertown.
Ira Traver entertained his twin sister from Pittsfield on Sunday.
Adv.: ANYONE DESIRING someone for general house work by the day or month can inquire at Journal Office. Will need to be carried to and from work.
50 years ago — November 1976
Office manager Dorothy Saake will retire this week after nearly 22 years with The News. It was Feb. 15, 1955, when she first entered The News office for a job interview, and after a few minutes conversation with Ethel Marshall, then editor of the paper, she had taken off her coat, sat down at a desk, and a new Millerton tradition had begun. Now, six editors and four office locations later, when asked why she has decided to leave, she simply smiles and says, “It’s been 22 years, and that’s long enough.”
An Environmental Protection Agency spokesman in Boston confirmed this week that a Pittsfield, Mass., factory is dumping toxic chemicals into the Housatonic River at the rate of one-quarter pound per day. What was not clear Monday, however, was whether or not the amount of PCB (polychlorinated biphenyl) extended beyond safe limits, or was contaminating the Housatonic in Connecticut.
SHARON — First Selectman Bill Wilbur spoke to the Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday night about tentative plans to construct cluster housing for the elderly and young. Wilbur said he had been thinking about the project for some time and had asked architect Bob Chapin to draw up some possible plans. Chapin said he envisioned something like three clusters of two stories, 40 by 60 feet each, with four apartments in each cluster. The site proposed is on town-owned land in Sharon Valley along the Connecticut- New York border.
The Bargain Box and The Bargain Barn in Sharon have turned over to Sharon Hospital Auxiliary a quarter of a million dollars since The Bargain Box was started in 1957. The exact figure is $265,150, according to a spokesman.
CANAAN — For the first time in its 65 years, the Canaan Fire Company has an auxiliary. The wives of several fire company members banded together last week to form the new organization, which will operate independently of the fire company. At an organizational meeting last week, the group adopted its bylaws and elected officers for the coming year. Carol Ann Routhier was named president; Bonnie Perotti vice president; Nancy Foley, treasurer and Penny Weaver, secretary. The organization’s primary aim will be to help the firemen in fundraising activities.
CORNWALL — Members of the Board of Finance were given information last week on a possible gymnasium addition at the Consolidated School and were told that if the town wants the gymnasium it will have to be a town project, not a Board of Education undertaking.
25 years ago — November 2001
A careless hiker is blamed for a fire that blackened more than 50 acres on Schaghticoke Mountain along the Connecticut/ New York border. The Connecticut Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club has temporarily closed the trail between Route 341 and Schaghticoke Road. Hikers wishing to travel between the two roads are advised to follow Schaghticoke Road four miles to avoid the closed trail section. Information signs will be posted.
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Northwest Corner towns honor veterans
Patrick Stachniak , Patrick L. Sullivan & Ruth Epstein
Nov 17, 2026
Veterans and neighbors gathered at memorials in North Canaan, Salisbury and Kent on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to remember those who died, thank those who served and honor those still in uniform.
Rifle salutes marked the ceremonies in North Canaan and Kent, while in Salisbury the crowd joined in singing “God Bless America.”
About 50 people came to Salisbury Town Hall for a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.Patrick L. Sullivan
Salisbury
About 50 people gatheredat Town Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Salisbury’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.
Chris Williams, a veteran (Marine Corps) and former Salisbury selectman, led the ceremony. He paid tribute to the veterans in attendance, remembered those who had died and recognized the families and friends of those who served.
“We’re here today to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and dedication, and to say thank you for their sacrifices,” Williams said.
Williams said the service members being honored came from all walks of life but shared a sense of duty. He spoke of the courage, determination and selflessness it took to leave home for distant battlefields, a journey many had never volunteered to make.
“They were called to be part of something bigger than themselves,” Williams said. “They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times.”
Tom Key, who served in the Navy and is a member of the Salisbury Congregational Church, gave the invocation and benediction. The crowd joined Lloyd Wallingford in singing “God Bless America.”
Chris Williams speaks about veterans’ selflessness at Town Hall on Veterans Day. Patrick L. Sullivan
Veterans take part in a rifle salute during Kent’s Veterans Day ceremony.Ruth Epstein
Kent
Residents gathered at the Veterans Memorial on Maple Street on Nov. 11 to thank veterans for their service. Those represented included veterans who served in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Desert Storm and Panama.
The ceremony, organized by American Legion Hall-Jennings Post 153, included a rifle salute, bagpipe music by Don Hicks and prayers from the Revs. Richard Clark and John Heeckt.
First Selectman Eric Epstein said the town was honoring everyone who had worn the uniform of the U.S. armed forces. He urged residents to listen to veterans and learn from their experiences.
“As a municipal leader, I am incredibly proud of Kent’s members of our military. The names on those monuments are more than just names; they are our neighbors, our coworkers and our friends...So today, let us renew our promise to our veterans. Let us listen to your stories, honor your experiences and uphold the values you fought to protect.”
Brent Kallstrom of Hall-Jennings Post 153 spoke about the history of Veterans Day.He noted that President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Armistice Day to honor World War I veterans. Congress made Armistice Day a federal holiday in 1938, and it was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
After the ceremony, veterans and their families were invited to a luncheon at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. George-Ann Gowan organized the meal with help from other church members.
Veterans take part in a rifle salute at the Doughboy Memorial in North Canaan on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.Patrick Stachniak
North Canaan
Members of Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851 gathered with residents at the Doughboy Memorial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, to honor veterans and active-duty service members with a rifle salute.
The ceremony marked the hour when the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I took effect in 1918.
Vietnam War veterans Stanley Ralph and Jim Smith attended to remember fallen friends and pay tribute to those serving today.
Ralph recalled coming home from Vietnam and said he was glad that returning service members are treated better today than he and Smith were.
“[Veterans Day] means a lot to everyone that is serving,” Ralph said. “All of them are treated well, with respect when they come home.”
More than a dozen people attended, including VFW members, friends and family. VFW member Lou Timolat, a Falls Village resident, asked those gathered to recognize that military service can leave veterans with moral injuries as well as physical ones.
“With all our hearts, we need to convey our sense of honor and gratitude to those of our veterans who have gone to the next world,” he said.
Selectman Christopher Sorrell, a former Marine, took part in the salute and said the Board of Selectmen works to support the post.
This year, the board funded the $3,300 Hometown Hero Banners project, which displays veterans’ names and photographs on street light poles.
Post Commander Kirk Harrington helps organize the project.
Harrington, who has led the post since 2012, said he hopes future generations will carry on the Veterans Day ceremony.
“It’s important to keep that legacy and that honor going way after we’re gone,” he said.
A rifle salute at the Doughboy Memorial on Nov. 11.Patrick Stachniak
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