This past summer, the Erinys Quartet, a chamber music ensemble, premiered a new composition by Puerto Rican composer Alfonso Fuentes at Music Mountain in Falls Village, Connecticut, accompanied by clarinetist Oskar Espina Ruiz. On Nov. 21 and 22, the same group will take the mountain’s programming on the road, performing together again at the Carriage House at the Wethersfield Estate & Garden in Amenia, New York.
The Erinys Quartet originated at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki in 2018, when its members were all students. The musicians are from across the globe, with roots in Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Rochester, New York, and Greece. The quartet’s name is taken from Greek mythology, in which the Erinyes were chthonic goddesses of vengeance. Homer referred to them in his epic “The Iliad,” writing, “the Erinyes, that under earth take vengeance on men, whosoever hath sworn a false oath.” Their Roman counterparts are the Furies. And indeed, the quartet can harness some rather furious energy..
Having come together in school, the members of the quartet are notably young for an ensemble that’s garnered so much praise and academic recognition. In the eight years since its founding, the quartet has performed around the world, received numerous awards and been selected as the graduate string quartet-in-residence at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.
Not every string quartet is open to collaboration, but in the last few years, Erinys has performed with the Dover Quartet, which has served as a mentor to the group, the Formosa and Pacifica Quartets, violists Roberto Díaz and Alexander Gordon and clarinetist Harri Mäki. In addition to the premier of Fuentes’ piece at Music Mountain this past summer, the quartet was selected to premier new works by composers Andrea Clearfield and Lembit Beecher.
Oskar Espina Ruiz has been the artistic director of Music Mountain for 10 years and a member of the clarinet faculty at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts for 15. He, too, is enthusiastic about collaboration, having performed with countless ensembles over the course of his storied career. This year, he toured Spain with the Terra String Quartet, performing to sold-out audiences. He also served as a soloist for the premier of another work by Alfonso Fuentes, a Clarinet Concerto with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra.
Last year, Espina Ruiz performed in a similar Music Mountain partnership at the Wethersfield Estate & Garden with the Ulysses Quartet. Due to popular demand, this year there will be two opportunities to catch the performance.
For tickets, visit wethersfield.org