Local tastemakers make a national list

Honeychurch Home in Lenox, Massachusetts, and DUGAZON in Sharon have been named among “The Best Home Stores in America” by House Beautiful, whose 2026 Best Home Stores issue was released Sept. 15. Honeychurch founder Carolyn Piccirelli and DUGAZON founders Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden are all Salisbury residents.
Honeychurch, which began with a small shop in Salisbury before moving to Lenox, was recognized for its carefully chosen collection of objects, textiles and home goods meant to grow more meaningful with time.
“We started Honeychurch with a little shop in Salisbury, so being recognized by House Beautiful as one of the best home stores in the country feels pretty extraordinary,” Piccirelli said. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us as Honeychurch has grown.”
DUGAZON, meanwhile, earned a place on the list just a year after Graham and Marden opened the Sharon shop. The magazine praised the store’s collected approach to interiors and hospitality, along with such details as its Danish tapered candles, available in 30 colors.
“We are incredibly grateful to be included in House Beautiful’s ‘Best Home Stores in America,’” Graham and Marden said. “DUGAZON was a dream nearly 30 years in the making, and seeing it come to life has been more rewarding than we ever imagined.”
“To receive this recognition after just one year is truly an honor — one we share with our wonderful customers, friends, makers, and the communities of Sharon and Salisbury,” they added. “We feel so fortunate to be a part of everyday life here.”
To see the complete list, visit housebeautiful.com.