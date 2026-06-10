The timeless appeal of the American farmhouse
Miki Scarfo
The best farmhouse spaces feel rooted in warmth and history, even when they’re newly built.
— Tina Anastasia
They dot the landscape, standing beside winding country roads and rolling fields, their silhouettes as recognizable as church steeples and old stone walls. For hundreds of years, the American farmhouse has held an important place in the country’s architectural history, especially in New England, where these homes feel deeply connected to the land itself.
Their enduring appeal may have less to do with the trends farmhouse style inspired and more to do with the comfort these homes create. Farmhouses offer a sense of warmth and authenticity, along with a design style that feels approachable rather than forced.
Maybe it is the worn stone paths leading to the back door, the creaky screen doors or the perennial gardens that grow a little wilder every year. Or perhaps it is the everyday, useful objects gathered naturally over time — mismatched chairs, weathered tables and open shelving lined with practical pieces never intended to be decorative.
Whatever the reason, authentic farmhouse style continues to resonate even as the mass-produced version of the trend fades from design circles, chain stores and Pinterest boards.
Classic farmhouse design has endured for hundreds of years because it was never rooted in excess or perfection. Authentic farmhouse homes were built around practicality, comfort and resourcefulness — qualities that naturally made the style budget-friendly long before DIY projects and “the collected look” became part of the design conversation. Furniture was repaired instead of replaced, family pieces were reused for decades, and simple materials like wood, stone and iron aged beautifully over time.
The more recent mass-market version of farmhouse style often turned those authentic elements into a formula. Barn doors, overly distressed furniture, word signs like “Fresh Eggs,” and factory-made “rustic” decor flooded stores and social media feeds. What once felt collected and organic eventually became overly themed and predictable.
Now, many homeowners seem to be gravitating back toward spaces with more individuality and character — homes that feel layered, lived-in and connected to real life rather than carefully staged.
Modern farmhouse designed by Tina Anastasia.Miki Scarfo
Historically, New England farmhouses were designed around utility and survival. Large kitchens served as gathering places and workspaces. Mudrooms handled snowy boots and muddy shoes after chores. Wide porches offered a place to gather after long days outdoors, while barns, sheds and stone walls became extensions of daily life on the land.
That practicality still resonates today.
Some of the most timeless farmhouse details are the ones that cannot be replicated overnight: a scratched pine table handed down through generations; vintage crocks discovered in an old barn; worn baskets from the town dump swap shop; iron hooks, enamelware and garden furniture softened by years of New England weather.
Interior designer Tina Anastasia offers ways to create a more classic farmhouse design.
“The best farmhouse spaces feel rooted in warmth and history, even when they’re newly built,” Anastasia said.
For a farmhouse project she designed in Kent, Connecticut, Anastasia layered weathered stone, antique barnboard and touches of plaid and metal to make the home feel connected to its surroundings.
“It’s all about bringing in materials that contrast with the newness of a space and give it depth and character,” she said.
According to Anastasia, farmhouse style works best when homeowners steer away from trends and focus instead on unique finds with texture, age and practicality.
“These are the pieces that will give the home soul,” she said. “Not everything should look brand new.”
Farmhouses were never created to follow trends or become one; they evolved gradually over generations, building layers of history along the way.
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN — Anita L. (King) Gochey, 85, of 77 South Canaan Rd. died June 5, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Lester Gochey. Anita was born July 16, 1940,in Winsted, daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Dulude) King.
Anita was well known throughout the Northwest Corner. She worked for many local businesses and organizations. Anita worked at the Rexall Drug Store, C.A. Lindell and Sons, Bob’s Clothing, Brooks Pharmacy, and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the cafeteria.She used her skills in calligraphy to complete the record books for the North Canaan Congregational Church.Anita’s daughter remembers her as being very creative with cardboard, and a loving mom.
Anita is survived by her son Raymond Gochey and his fiancee’ Chris Filkins of Hinsdale, Massachusetts; and her daughter Michele O’Brien of Sharon. She is also survived by her sister Denise Warner of Torrington and her brother Arthur King of Danbury. Her three grandchildren, Kyle Gochey of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Cody O’Brien of Georgia, and Sabrina O’Brien of Falls Village. Anita was predeceased by her brother, Martin King.
A Celebration of Anita’s life will be held on Saturday June 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.
Lakeville Journal
SHARON — Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14 surrounded by the love of her family.
Born on Fe 13, 1951, in New Milford, Susanne lived a life filled with warmth, adventure, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.
A graduate of Brookfield High School, Susanne went on to work as a travel agent, a career perfectly suited to her adventurous spirit and love of discovering the world. She especially cherished her travels to Australia, London, and Hawaii, creating memories that she carried throughout her life.
Susanne had a lifelong passion for antiques and found joy in collecting and appreciating beautiful pieces filled with history and character. She was also deeply devoted to her beloved Boston Terriers, whom she lovingly raised and cared for over many years. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the companionship of the dogs she adored.
Above all else, Susanne treasured her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Tayfun Berberoglu Sr.; her loving daughter, Jennifer; her son, Tayfun Berberoglu Jr.; and her cherished granddaughters, Faora and Sybella. Her love, kindness, strength, and gentle spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
Susanne will be remembered for her caring nature, adventurous soul, and unwavering love for her family, friends, and animals. Her memory will continue to inspire all whose lives she touched.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
SALISBURY — Rafael Porro passed away on January 6, 2026.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Salisbury.
The family welcomes all who knew and loved Rafael to join them in remembering and celebrating his life.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.
Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.
During his youth Nick had a passion for the outdoors especially hunting and fishing which he enjoyed throughout his lifetime.
Nick served in the Korean war as a Marine. During his heroic service he received many medals and citations,most notably for saving his platoon even while sustaining injury himself during the famed Battle Of The Hook. Nick showed selfless dedication to serving the needs of others. He was involved with the Marine Corps League with whom he established a scholarship fund, the Canaan Couch Pipa VFW, providing durable medical equipment (and Girl scout cookies)to various VA homes and hospitals including Walter Reed in Washington. Nick also aided and assisted in other charitable causes not just limited to veterans, he served his community, for example, by providing thanksgiving dinners to needy local families.
Nicholas served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Canaan for 25 years.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, and his fiery disposition. He was a shameless flirt who competed with his pals on who would receive the most hugs at any social gathering. With his charm, he always won.
Nicholas is predeceased by five brothers and his longtime partner Marlene Strattman. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Karen Gandolfo.
Nicholas leaves behind his loving daughters and their partners, his grandchildren and their partners and his great grand children. He is also survived by his only remaining brother, Robert Gandolfo, with whom he greatly valued his love and support. Nick also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. In his words, he had a special relationship with nieces Melissa Gandolfo and Lynne Gandolfo.
The family wishes to thank Salisbury Visiting Nurses.