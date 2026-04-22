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Treats, tricks and training that sticks: 6 smart tips for training a new puppy or dog

Treats, tricks and training that sticks: 6 smart tips for training a new puppy or dog

Dr. Gary Richter, America’s Favorite Vet, blends conventional and holistic care.

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Bringing home a new puppy or newly adopted dog is exciting, but it can also feel overwhelming once the training begins.

The good news is that training does not have to be complicated. Here are six of the best techniques to keep in mind when training a new puppy or dog:

1. Be consistent from day one.

Dogs learn best when the rules stay the same. If one person allows jumping on the couch and another corrects it, your dog will get mixed messages. The same goes for feeding routines, potty breaks and commands. Keep your language simple and consistent.

2. Reward the behavior you want right away.

Timing is everything in dog training. If your puppy sits when asked, comes when called or goes to the bathroom outside, reward that behavior immediately so they can connect the action with the outcome.

3. Keep training sessions short and manageable.

With puppies, attention spans are limited. Training for too long can lead to frustration for both the dog and the owner. Instead of one long session, aim for a few short sessions throughout the day.

4. Focus on routines before perfection.

One of the biggest mistakes new dog owners make is expecting too much too soon. Before worrying about perfect obedience, focus on building a strong routine. Regular mealtimes, walks, potty breaks, playtime and rest all help create structure. That structure lays the groundwork for better behavior because dogs feel more secure when they know what to expect.

5. Correct gently and redirect quickly.

Training is not about punishing mistakes; it is about helping your dog make better choices. If your puppy starts chewing on a shoe, redirect them to an appropriate chew toy. If they start jumping, ask for a different behavior, like sitting. Calm redirection teaches much more effectively than harsh reactions.

Training a new puppy or dog takes patience, but it is also one of the best investments you can make in your pet’s long-term well-being. With consistency, positive reinforcement and realistic expectations, families can make training feel less stressful and more rewarding.

6. When in doubt, seek expert help.

All dogs are trainable given the right technique. If you are unclear how to proceed or are not getting the results you want, consult a qualified trainer or behaviorist.

When looking for the right trainer or veterinary behaviorist, ask whether they follow LIMA (least invasive, minimally aversive) principles. Resources for positive reinforcement trainers include the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IABC), the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT), the Academy for Dog Trainers and the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior (AVSAB).

Dr. Gary Richter, named America’s Favorite Vet by the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, is a veterinary acupuncturist, chiropractor and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition. He is the owner and medical director of Montclair Veterinary Hospital.

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