The Thyme in Sheffield blends nature, wellness and community

The Thyme, on Route 41 in Sheffield, is a retreat center offering a variety of residential and non-residential programs and services to the local community and Berkshire‑area visitors. A new incarnation of what for many years was the Option Institute, The Thyme is the dream project of James Davies and Andrew Murray, business partners who left the pressures of international banking and moved with their families to this Berkshires campus in September 2024. They bought the 85‑acre property from Barry and Susan Kaufman for $5.35 million and, together with five other business partners, have been renovating the property’s many buildings ever since.

The center opened in January of this year and is a work in progress as the team continues to refine its offerings. Since opening, the venue has hosted events across 22 weekends, with most bookings for residential retreats with some spiritual element. Upcoming events include a women’s retreat (The Wild Rest), a family Halloween event called Curiouser, and a Thanksgiving weekend for those who have already visited the property. The year will culminate with a weekend retreat around the winter solstice facilitated by renowned astrologer Rebecca Gordon.

The center is also available to rent for local businesses and has hosted several dinners organized by the local community. The Thyme is open year-round, welcoming visitors for all four seasons of Berkshire beauty. Programming at The Thyme is very much centered on allowing visitors to enjoy the majestic nature, including the famous Sage’s Ravine. With a 2,000‑square‑foot dining hall, it can accommodate up to 110 people for meals in a variety of configurations.

James Davies in front of the Manor House. Provided

There are 11 other buildings on the property. Two are the homes of Davies, Murray and their families. The central communal space (separate from the dining room) has been equipped with a cutting‑edge audio system designed by local business A for Ara. Together with one of the largest gongs in the Northeast and Tibetan singing bowls, this space can host groups up to 80 for sound meditations and other curated musical experiences that facilitate healing, relaxation and personal growth.

There are accommodations for 60 people in four buildings, with plans to add more. The beautifully renovated guest rooms are decorated in earth tones in a peaceful, minimalist style, with large windows that showcase the spectacular natural surroundings.

Visitors to The Thyme — whether for day trips or longer stays — will have spectacular views of mountains, rolling hills, a pond, streams and a beautiful walking trail. The Appalachian Trail awaits just down the road from the campus for more serious hikers.

To prepare the property and buildings, the team at The Thyme has hired a number of local workers — landscapers, carpenters, designers. As The Thyme sets up its programs, it’s also hiring specialists such as masseuses. In addition, the center has welcomed core staff members as full‑time residents to head up kitchen operations, music programs and other guest offerings.

Davies and Murray have already been welcoming a mix of generations to The Thyme and have put multigenerational programming at the heart of their offerings, focusing on research showing that strong community connection boosts well‑being. A recent family weekend was attended by guests ranging from newborns to people in their eighth decade.

For more on its programs or to inquire about using the space, visit thethyme.co or email hello@thethyme.co