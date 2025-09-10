Your next room makeover may start at the farmers market

You never know when inspiration will strike. Sometimes it’s in the quiet of a local gallery or boutique — I’ve designed an entire space around a Karen LeSage canvas or an Italian petal bowl from Honeychurch Home in Salisbury.

But just as often, it happens in the hum of a fall farmers market — and we have plenty of those, too. With my market basket firmly in tow, I love to traipse through pop-up shops, tag sales, farm stands, you name it. I’ve found something fabulous at them all. You never know how décor-changing (or life-changing) that single piece you stumble across can be.

I have a good friend who left her TV job and started a thriving quilting business after finding a bag of rare quilt blocks at Brimfield! These finds are treasures — from handwoven baskets to antique accent chairs — they can become the seed that grows into an entire room.

Fall is the perfect season to discover these pieces. The events that pop up in September and October are more than community gatherings; for those of us who love design, they’re décor Disneyland. With farm stands bursting with harvest color and craft tents filled with one-of-a-kind artisanal goods, these markets offer more than cider and pumpkins. They offer unlimited inspiration.

Picture this: You’re wandering through a fall festival and come across a pottery stall. A deep plum vase catches your eye, its glaze shifting from violet to moss green depending on the light. That vase isn’t just something to sit on a shelf —it’s a color story waiting to unfold. Let’s do it: layer pillows in your living room in the same shades of plum, add a throw that picks up both violet and green, and hang artwork with hints of all three.

A design friend once said, “Think threes.” An accent color will be grounded in a room’s palette if it shows up in at least three ways. Now let’s add in natural textures — linen, rattan, unfinished wood — and suddenly your space feels curated yet cozy, all because of one object you loved enough to bring home.

In another corner of the market, a stack of vintage cookbooks or hand-carved wooden spoons might catch your eye. Instant kitchen design inspiration. Open shelving, a row of mismatched ceramic bowls, copper pots hanging on hooks — these touches, combined with your market finds, tell a story of warmth and gathering.

Fall 2025 trends lean toward saturated colors and layered materials, so play with rich terracotta, mustard and deep green alongside natural woods and stone. The layered effect feels both current and timeless.

And then there’s the bedroom. Maybe a fall festival revealed a quilt stitched in bold geometric patterns. It can be hung on the wall from a rustic stick as a tapestry or draped across the bed as a cozy centerpiece. From there, pull accent colors for the walls or side tables, choose lamps with sculptural bases to echo the quilt’s forms, and soften the space with layered rugs. Suddenly, what might have been a forgotten craft becomes the heartbeat of a personal sanctuary.

Even utilitarian rooms can be transformed. A handwoven basket bought at a craft fair can become the muse for your mudroom. Picture a bench topped with chunky knit pillows, walls painted in a warm clay tone, and hooks made of forged iron. The textures echo the weave of the basket, creating a room that feels intentional — even if its primary purpose is storing boots and coats.

This fall’s design mood is all about storytelling through objects. Designers are leaning into the trend of building spaces around meaningful pieces — things with a history, a heart, a handmade quality. Not the “buy everything from a single online vendor” vibe.

Metallics like chrome and nickel can add contrast to these earthy finds, while plush textures like velvet and wool keep things firmly planted in comfort. A farmers market candleholder, an estate-sale gilded mirror, a festival-made watercolor in a rustic frame — all can serve as anchors for bigger choices, from paint colors to furniture selection.

The trick is to let the object lead. Don’t try to match everything perfectly; instead, build harmony through layers. Pull two or three colors from your find and use them repeatedly in different materials — linen, wood, ceramic, even metal. Let texture do some of the work, too. A rustic carved bowl looks richer when paired with a sleek chrome lamp or a plush velvet pillow.

So this season, as you head out to sip cider, pick apples or browse handmade goods, keep your design eye open. The markets may come and go, but the story you bring home can last a lifetime.

Kerri-Lee Mayland is an Emmy award-winning news anchor and designer. She lives in Lakeville.