Betty B. Bernoi

CANAAN — Betty B. Bernoi, 88, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2024, at Berkshire Medical Center. Betty was born on Dec. 17, 1935, in Cornwall. Betty moved to Canaan as a young girl, where she would become a cherished member of the community and a longtime parishioner of The Canaan United Methodist Church.

Betty dedicated her professional life to Bicron Electronics where she worked as a bookkeeper and eventually retired. She also worked in the family business for over 30 years, doing the books for Leno’s Lawn Service.

Beyond her work, she found joy in baking, crafting, sewing, painting, gardening & family. She created many cherished memories with her family during vacations to Lake George, summers in Cooperstown and her weekly Sunday night family dinners.

Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leno Bernoi, with whom she shared 49 wonderful years of marriage. Her life was filled with love, laughter and a deep commitment to her family and faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Melody Dean and her husband Steve, her son Greg Bernoi and wife Laura; her grandsons, Tyler Dean and wife Candace and Justin Dean and wife Sierra; her granddaughter, Pyper Bernoi; her brother, Fred Baldwin and partner Barbara and many nieces & nephews.

Betty’s warmth, kindness and devotion to her family and community will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love and faith, touching the hearts of many throughout her 88 years.

A service will be held June 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Canaan United Methodist Church in Canaan, CT with burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery in East Canaan. Donations may be sent to Canaan United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main Street, Canaan, CT.

North Canaan allocates remaining ARPA funds

The steps at North Canaan Town Hall.

John Coston

NORTH CANAAN — American Rescue Plan money is due to sunset July 1. With $21,000 remaining in the fund, North Canaan’s selectmen assigned uses for the money at a regular meeting June 3.

The list includes: $4,000 for repair of front steps at Town Hall, $3,500 for new LED local road signs in select locations, $2,500 to Fishes and Loaves food pantry, $2,500 for town laptops and printers, $2,500 for new flooring in Town Hall, $1,500 for repairs and renovations in town buildings, $1,500 for consultant Janell Mullen to update the Planning and Zoning regulations, $1,000 to enclose the data station at Town Hall, $1,000 to purchase tools for the Town Garage, and $1,000 for town issues cell phones.

Summer party at Kent’s fire station

Alexander Wilburn

The Kent Volunteer Fire Department held the annual Fireman’s Ball on Saturday, June 8, at the firehouse, where attendees danced the night away to music from the live band, had the rare photo opportunity to take pictures with Kent’s fire trucks, and helped support KVFD at its major summer fundraising event by bidding on gifted items from local businesses and residents at the silent auction.

Alexander Wilburn

Salisbury Housing Trust proposes two affordable homes

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the application from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) on Monday, June 3. The hearing was continued to Monday, June 17.

SHT’s plans propose building two affordable housing single family 3-bedroom homes at 26 and 28 Undermountain Road.

Sharon recorded real estate transfers in May 2024

Purchased “as is” by McBride Builders for $378,730 at the end of May this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 331 Calkinstown Road is already undergoing renovation.

Christine Bates

SHARON — There were seven property sales in Sharon recorded by the town clerk in the month of May and all were under $500,000. Only transactions with a monetary value are included below while transfers without consideration are excluded. Recorded sales dates typically lag actual closing dates by several days.

100 Cornwall Bridge Road – sold by the Estate of Mary Kirby to Gregory Kantrowitz and Kathryn Vansycle for $498,750.

