Betty B. Bernoi

NORTH CANAAN — American Rescue Plan money is due to sunset July 1. With $21,000 remaining in the fund, North Canaan’s selectmen assigned uses for the money at a regular meeting June 3.
The list includes: $4,000 for repair of front steps at Town Hall, $3,500 for new LED local road signs in select locations, $2,500 to Fishes and Loaves food pantry, $2,500 for town laptops and printers, $2,500 for new flooring in Town Hall, $1,500 for repairs and renovations in town buildings, $1,500 for consultant Janell Mullen to update the Planning and Zoning regulations, $1,000 to enclose the data station at Town Hall, $1,000 to purchase tools for the Town Garage, and $1,000 for town issues cell phones.
The allocations were unanimously approved by the board.
Union Station Fund
First Selectman Brian Ohler noted the debt on the Union Station Fund is due to be paid in full this July.
The loan, taken out during the Humes administration to pay contractors, has a remaining balance of $208,000. The money was borrowed by the town with the expectation of state funding to pay it off in the future.
The state money has come through to the tune of $205,000. North Canaan will hold a town meeting on June 20 in Town Hall at 7 p.m. to seek approval for the remaining $3,000 to pay off the loan.
Summer party at Kent’s fire station
The Kent Volunteer Fire Department held the annual Fireman’s Ball on Saturday, June 8, at the firehouse, where attendees danced the night away to music from the live band, had the rare photo opportunity to take pictures with Kent’s fire trucks, and helped support KVFD at its major summer fundraising event by bidding on gifted items from local businesses and residents at the silent auction.
Alexander Wilburn
SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the application from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) on Monday, June 3. The hearing was continued to Monday, June 17.
SHT’s plans propose building two affordable housing single family 3-bedroom homes at 26 and 28 Undermountain Road.
P&Z chair Michael Klemens began by saying that the commission had discussed concepts with the housing trust, but that concepts are not the same as plans in an application for a special permit.
He said that when the P&Z did an “8-24 review” to determine if the SHT’s concept was consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, the commission found that building two homes at the site was consistent. Preserving the existing park is also consistent with the POCD, Klemens added.
Jennifer Kronholm Clark gave the presentation for the SHT.
She said consultant Pat Hackett had prepared two options. Option one keeps the informal parking lot in the front of the property, adds two houses, and has a small open space in the rear.
Option two removes the parking area off Undermountain Road and puts the first house there, with the second house and a larger open space in the rear.
She said the housing trust prefers the second option.
Public comment was mixed. Robin Roraback, who lives near the site, said the parking lot is used regularly by White Hart employees and during events such as the recent Salisbury Handmade artisans sale.
She said the housing would make the neighborhood more crowded and noisy. She also mentioned a pair of 300-year-old oak trees on the property.
Other neighbors were okay with the housing but concerned about the oak trees.
Another neighbor, Holly Leibrock, preferred “Option three: Neither.”
She said the parking is also used by the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service and the existing park should be expanded, not reduced.
Other residents expressed their belief that affordable housing is important to the town and favored the idea.
Klemens sent a memo to the housing trust with a list of additional information for the next session of the hearing. The list includes: an arborists assessment of the health of the two old oak trees, confirmation that the two lots that make up the site have been legally merged and that there are no deed restrictions, an A2 survey, complete engineering details, 14 aspects of the site plan that need to be completed, a clarification on the special permit application, and a request to address the question of whether the existing parking area is impervious by compaction.
All of these materials are on the town’s website under Planning and Zoning Meeting Documents.
SHARON — There were seven property sales in Sharon recorded by the town clerk in the month of May and all were under $500,000. Only transactions with a monetary value are included below while transfers without consideration are excluded. Recorded sales dates typically lag actual closing dates by several days.
100 Cornwall Bridge Road – sold by the Estate of Mary Kirby to Gregory Kantrowitz and Kathryn Vansycle for $498,750.
Cedar Road 30/18 – sold by Birch Hill Associates of Sharon LLC to Penelope Hartz and George Hertag for $15,000.
12 Minneluta Trail – sold by the Estate of John Decker to Ofer Aronsking for $230,000
128 Sharon Valley Road – 1,258 square foot home sold by John A. Lamb to Kate Lascar TR Tronquois for $342,500.
10 Guinea Road – 2.41 acres of vacant land sold by Kenneth and Jennifer Craig to Douglas and Cynthia Seiler for $125,000.
Guinea Road – 9 acres of vacant land sold by Shaun McAvoy to Forest Farms LLC for $125,000.
331 Calkinstown Road – sold by the Estate of Mary P Lamb to McBride Builders LLC for $378,730.
Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between May 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024 provided by the Town Clerk. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.