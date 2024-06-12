CANAAN — Betty B. Bernoi, 88, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2024, at Berkshire Medical Center. Betty was born on Dec. 17, 1935, in Cornwall. Betty moved to Canaan as a young girl, where she would become a cherished member of the community and a longtime parishioner of The Canaan United Methodist Church.

Betty dedicated her professional life to Bicron Electronics where she worked as a bookkeeper and eventually retired. She also worked in the family business for over 30 years, doing the books for Leno’s Lawn Service.

Beyond her work, she found joy in baking, crafting, sewing, painting, gardening & family. She created many cherished memories with her family during vacations to Lake George, summers in Cooperstown and her weekly Sunday night family dinners.

Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leno Bernoi, with whom she shared 49 wonderful years of marriage. Her life was filled with love, laughter and a deep commitment to her family and faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Melody Dean and her husband Steve, her son Greg Bernoi and wife Laura; her grandsons, Tyler Dean and wife Candace and Justin Dean and wife Sierra; her granddaughter, Pyper Bernoi; her brother, Fred Baldwin and partner Barbara and many nieces & nephews.

Betty’s warmth, kindness and devotion to her family and community will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love and faith, touching the hearts of many throughout her 88 years.

A service will be held June 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Canaan United Methodist Church in Canaan, CT with burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery in East Canaan. Donations may be sent to Canaan United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main Street, Canaan, CT.