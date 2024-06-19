Bump Stocks

The Tri-State league of 12 teams includes many retired college athletes, some of whom went on to be drafted into the Major League. Bold high schoolers and current college players take part as well to stay active in the off-season.

The full nine-inning games are played with wooden bats at town parks and are free for spectators. On Saturday, June 15, the Amenia Monarchs matched up against the Tri-Town Trojans at Community Field in Litchfield.

The Trojans, featuring players from Northwest Connecticut, defeated the Monarchs in decisive fashion with a final score of 22-0.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School alum Willy Yahn played shortstop for the Trojans. Yahn previously played his college ball in Storrs for the UConn Huskies and went on to be drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017.

Yahn showed what sets the pros apart with his quick and accurate fielding, precision hitting at the plate, and blazing speed around the bases. Pure hustle.

Fellow HVRHS alum Bobby Chatfield served as coach for the June 15 game and supported his squad from the dugout.

A third former Mountaineer was on the field for the game, but on the other side. Sam Foley suited up for the Amenia Monarchs and tried his hand at pitching late in the game. Foley’s teammates explained how to pick off a baserunner as the first-time pitcher warmed up.

For the schedule of upcoming league games, visit tristatebaseballct.com.



