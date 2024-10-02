NORTH CANAAN — Caren F. Bunce, 69, of North Canaan, passed away on Sept. 19, 2024, at Yale Hospital in New Haven. She was born in Sharon on Sept. 7, 1955, to the late Darwin and Dorothy Miller. A graduate of Pine Plains High School, she went on to Dutchess Community College (SUNY) to earn her associates degree in nursing and registered nurse certification.



Caren had a special affinity for old homes and rare antiques. She would travel the area finding pieces to take to auctions, the profits of which she used to save money to purchase a piece of property in Salisbury in 1986. She cleared the land with her father in preparation for building a home. She then hired Richard Bunce to dig her foundation and their love story began.



Caren had a great sense of humor and was a people person, which was part of why she chose a career path in nursing. She worked in hospital and private duty settings for a number of years before transitioning to be the school nurse at Lee H. Kellogg in Falls Village, until her retirement.



Caren is survived by her loving husband, Richard; their children, Jesse and his wife, Kim Bunce and Ashton Bunce and her husband, Connor Parrish; two adoring grandchildren, Casey and Luke; her sister and brother-in-law, Carol Miller and Craig Shelley, and niece Christa Miller-Shelley.



Interment will take place privately in Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To share a favorite memory of Caren, or to leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.peckandpeck.net. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to the First United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 313, Pine Plains, NY 12567.

