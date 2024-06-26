MILLERTON — Carlo Andrew Ciancio, age 96, passed away peacefully, on the morning of June 18, 2024, at Upstate Hospital, in Syracuse, New York.

Born on Feb. 19, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, Carlo graduated from Arlington High School. In 1946, Carlo enlisted into the United States Army and deployed to Korea. Upon his return, Carlo pursued his passion for craftsmanship and opened his own shoe repair business in Millerton. He operated this successful business alongside his devoted wife, for 42 years.

In 1952, Carlo married the love of his life, Rose Carmella Gasbarra, at the Church of the Assumption, in Peekskill, New York. Their marriage was a testament to enduring love and partnership, lasting nearly 72 years and bringing them two cherished daughters, Carmella and Carla and later, many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carlo was a man of many interests. He loved spending time outdoors, tending to his yard and creating a serene environment for his family to enjoy. An artist at heart, Carlo enjoyed painting and had a deep appreciation for opera and classical music. His greatest joy, however, was the time spent with family, creating lasting memories filled with stories, love and laughter.

Carlo was predeceased by his daughters, Carmella (Ciancio) Prose and Carla Anne (Ciancio) Smith. He is survived by his wife, Rose; his grandchildren: Christopher Edward Prose, Peter Andrew Prose, Aleta Sophia (Prose) Cunningham, Andrew Martin Smith and Alessandra Anne (Smith) Miller. Carlo also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Carlo’s life at his calling hours, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, New York. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Saints Anthony & Joseph, 229 S. Main Street, Herkimer, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carlo’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

(Envelopes will be available at the funeral home).

Carlo’s legacy of love, dedication and artistic spirit will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.

Carlo’s family friends, Enea, Ciaccia & Applegate Funeral Directors (315) 866-1011, have been honored to serve the family.

An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com.