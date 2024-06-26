Carlo Andrew Ciancio

Carlo Andrew Ciancio

MILLERTON — Carlo Andrew Ciancio, age 96, passed away peacefully, on the morning of June 18, 2024, at Upstate Hospital, in Syracuse, New York.

Born on Feb. 19, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, Carlo graduated from Arlington High School. In 1946, Carlo enlisted into the United States Army and deployed to Korea. Upon his return, Carlo pursued his passion for craftsmanship and opened his own shoe repair business in Millerton. He operated this successful business alongside his devoted wife, for 42 years.

In 1952, Carlo married the love of his life, Rose Carmella Gasbarra, at the Church of the Assumption, in Peekskill, New York. Their marriage was a testament to enduring love and partnership, lasting nearly 72 years and bringing them two cherished daughters, Carmella and Carla and later, many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carlo was a man of many interests. He loved spending time outdoors, tending to his yard and creating a serene environment for his family to enjoy. An artist at heart, Carlo enjoyed painting and had a deep appreciation for opera and classical music. His greatest joy, however, was the time spent with family, creating lasting memories filled with stories, love and laughter.

Carlo was predeceased by his daughters, Carmella (Ciancio) Prose and Carla Anne (Ciancio) Smith. He is survived by his wife, Rose; his grandchildren: Christopher Edward Prose, Peter Andrew Prose, Aleta Sophia (Prose) Cunningham, Andrew Martin Smith and Alessandra Anne (Smith) Miller. Carlo also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Carlo’s life at his calling hours, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, New York. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Saints Anthony & Joseph, 229 S. Main Street, Herkimer, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carlo’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

(Envelopes will be available at the funeral home).

Carlo’s legacy of love, dedication and artistic spirit will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.

Carlo’s family friends, Enea, Ciaccia & Applegate Funeral Directors (315) 866-1011, have been honored to serve the family.

An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com.

Latest News

Fun in the sun at baseball camp

Fun in the sun at baseball camp

Campers stay hydrated on a hot day at Veterans Field.

Copey Rollins

SHARON — The first of three summer athletic camps hosted by Sharon Parks and Recreation came to an end on a muggy afternoon Wednesday, June 19.

The program lasted three days and was open to kids ages 8 to 14, with about 30 kids in attendance, and gave players a chance to learn skills and then use them in competitive games.

Keep ReadingShow less
baseball

Summer basketball tips off in Torrington

Summer basketball tips off in Torrington

Jacob Marcus splits the defense for a layup.

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — The 41st season of Torrington Summer Basketball League began Friday, June 21, on the court at Torrington Armory.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School is represented in the TSBL by participating athletes from both girls and boys varsity teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Affordable Housing

Affordable Housing

Our vitality as a community and our quality of life are at stake if affordable housing continues to remain beyond the reach of everyday workers. In this issue we take a look at steps taken across the towns in the Northwest Corner to address the need, and revisit the underlying factors that define that need.

In story after story about the shortage of affordable housing in our communities, we have cited the long waiting lists that families and individuals face for a home they could afford. In a Page One story, Sadie Leite, a former Lakeville Journal intern who will pursue graduate study in journalism this fall at Northwestern University, provides a town-by-town status report of completed projects, ongoing efforts and the remaining need for affordable housing.

Keep ReadingShow less
the lakeville journal editorial

Louisiana

Louisiana